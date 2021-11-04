The Intentional Destabilization of America

The attacks on America are not accidental nor the result of ignorance and stupidity. No, the attacks are intentional and strategic. The goal is the transformation of America, which would be made possible by the destruction of America’s core institutions. This intention is stated explicitly by President Biden, who said in August 2021 that his “Build Back Better” bill would transform America. “Today, the House of Representatives has taken a significant step toward making a historic investment that’s going to transform America.”

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) described Biden’s “Build Back Better” bill as “transformative and cause for celebration.” In these remarks, Biden and Pelosi were repeating President Obama’s central promise in 2008 that “We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), member of the progressive caucus in the House of Representatives, explains why America must be transformed: “As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequality,” Omar, a Democrat, said. “So, we cannot stop at [the] criminal justice system. We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it.”

What would we say if a foreign country, for example, Russia, China, Iran, or North Korea, carried out the following actions:

Invaded through the American southern border with two million troops.

Stopped fuel production, ending American self-sufficiency, returning America to dependence on Middle Eastern and other countries that hate America, while facilitating Russian fuel domination in Europe.

Burnt and destroyed the downtown commercial sections of almost all American cities.

Defunded and disbanded the police, while releasing criminals from prison and refusing to incarcerate any criminals, leading to a major spike in violent crime. Then, if that were not sufficient, contrary to science, fire large numbers of unvaccinated police, firefighters, emergency medical workers, and hospital workers with natural immunity, the very people who were celebrated as heroes throughout 2020, but are now regarded as criminals.

Granted illegal aliens $450,000 each of taxpayer money for their suffering in not have been received by an honor guard upon their illegal entry.

Flooded the American economy with vast amounts of counterfeit money printed without anything behind it, leading to galloping inflation, a type of regressive tax punishing the poor and middle class. Then use the fake money to pay people to stay home and out of the workforce, leading to the greatest labor crisis in American history.

Claimed that the foundational documents of America, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution are null and void, due to, you know, slavery. These are replaced by a regime in which male and white citizens are to be punished for, you know, slavery, and replaced by females and minorities of color (except for Asian Americans, who have disgraced themselves by being too successful).

Required schools to teach that white children are evil oppressors and children of color are forever victims, and likewise, that male children are brutal and toxic, and females are victims. But, schools will teach that there is a way out for toxic males and female victims by transitioning to trans females and trans males, which the schools facilitate secretly, without informing any parents.

Declared that children now belong to the government, and parents have no say in their education. Any parents who speak up about their children’s education are “domestic terrorists” and must be persecuted and suppressed by School Boards, the Department of “Justice,” and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Threatened the Supreme Court with either endorsing far-left agendas, or being canceled by court-packing with far-left justices. Declared the Court is no longer co-equal, but subservient to Congress and the Executive branches.

Abandoned American citizens, residents, and allies in giving up American’s strategic position in Afghanistan.

What would we say if these things were done by a foreign power? We would say that America is in an all-out war. But all of these things have been or are being done by the Biden Administration and the Democrat Party, which are at war with America, and trying to destroy it totally. Why would they do that?

The progressive caucus of the Democrat Party, which appears to be the ideological leader of the Democrats, looks to replace capitalism with socialism. Sen. Bernard Sanders (I-Vt.), one of the leading Democrat candidates for president, is a self-proclaimed socialist who sits as an independent but caucuses with the Democrat Party and is a supporter of Cuba and Venezuela. Alexandra Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.) sits as a Democrat but is a member of the Democratic Socialists. Others in the progressive caucus identify as socialists and anti-capitalists.

Destabilizing America’s institutions and undermining its constitutional government is a Democrat Party strategic path to socialism. Biden’s “build back better” legislation might more accurately be called the “build government bigger” plan, in which expanded government programs, entitlements, and give-aways make the population ever more dependent on the government. As the power of the government increases, the independence of citizens decreases, which is why, in socialist societies, the population is subjects rather than citizens.

The destabilization of America is used as an excuse to “reform” voting procedures so that the Democrats can steal elections and guarantee their dominance. So the reality is not so much “democratic socialism,” but democracy or socialism.

Let’s go, Brandon.