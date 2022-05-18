PA GOP Senate Primary Too Close to Call With 'Tens of Thousands' of Mail-in Ballots Still Outstanding

The Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary has yet to be decided, and the final result may come down to tens of thousands of outstanding mail-in ballots that won’t be counted until Wednesday.

Currently, businessman Dave McCormick leads Trump-endorsed TV doctor Mehmet Oz by about 1,700 votes, well within the margin for a mandatory recount.

Upstart candidate Kathy Barnette, who appeared to be gaining ground on her competitors early in the night, is currently at 24.7%

Just before midnight local time, McCormick told supporters, “We had a pretty good day today. I want to thank you all so much for your support for what’s happened across Pennsylvania today. There’s been a huge outpouring of support. We knew it, we felt it on the ground, we knew it was working, we knew our message to take back this country was resonating in Pennsylvania and they showed it today and we’re so incredibly grateful.”

He thanked supporters and predicted that he will prevail in the race. “Right now, we have tens of thousands of mail-in ballots that have not been counted, that are going to need to be counted tomorrow, and so that, unfortunately, we’re not going to have resolution tonight. But we can see the path ahead, we can see victory ahead, and it’s all because of you.”

“We’re gonna take back this country. We’re going to take back this state,” he declared.

Speaking to supporters, Oz credited Trump and Sean Hannity for his success in the race and thanked both men for their support. He predicted that he will be the next senator from Pennsylvania.

The winner of the GOP primary will face progressive John Fetterman in November.

Full results here: