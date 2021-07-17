Biden Says Facebook Is 'Killing People,' Even While They're Doing His Bidding on the Approved COVID Narrative

A reporter asked President Biden on Friday if he had anything to say about COVID “misinformation” on Facebook.

“On COVID misinformation, what’s your message to platforms like Facebook,” the reporter shouted to Biden.

They’re killing people,” Biden responded. “I mean, they’ll, really, look. The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people.”

Reporter: "On Covid misinformation, what's your message to platforms like Facebook?" President @JoeBiden: "They're killing people." pic.twitter.com/YnkQ30IddJ — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 16, 2021

As always with Joe Biden, one never knows if he even understood the question. His handlers and the MSM will no doubt claim that Biden meant to say that it’s unvaccinated individuals who are “killing people,” not Facebook—liberals always get the benefit of the doubt and there’s no shortage of flacks who will run interference for him, explaining what Biden “meant.” They know what’s in his heart—and it’s all goodness and rainbows.

Whatever he meant, Biden’s statement is unintentionally ironic. Facebook already censors anything that goes against Dr. Fauci’s narrative—whether it’s covering for China, downplaying the effectiveness of ivermectin and HCQ, or raising doubts about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s what’s getting people killed.

Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, founding director of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at Boston University, told CNBC that Biden is right about social media platforms killing people. “I think social media is playing a big role in amplifying misinformation, which is leading to people not taking the vaccine, which is killing them,” she said. “It’s the honest truth. Covid, right now, is a vaccine-preventable disease.”

You know what’s really “the honest truth”? The fact that Fauci, the CDC, and other U.S. health officials have dithered on reopening the economy and freeing us from mask mandates, causing people to doubt whether the vaccine even works. If it’s as effective as they claim, there’s no reason we should be wearing masks and remaining socially distanced. That dithering is why you see people bragging on social media that they’re continuing to mask even after they’re fully vaccinated. Why would anyone who’s vaccine-hesitant bother with the shot if they still have to worry about being treated like a leper? If I were of the opinion that Facebook should be cracking down on “misinformation” (and I’m not) I’d say that the double-masker-vaxxers should be the first to go.

And while we’re on the subject of censorship, the Biden administration is now openly admitting that it is colluding with Facebook to censor information they don’t think Americans should be allowed to hear. They’re not even hiding it anymore. They don’t believe you’re smart enough to make decisions about your own health, so they’re making lists of topics that Facebook needs to censor.

“We are regularly making sure social media platforms are aware of the latest narratives dangerous to public health that we and many other Americans are seeing across all of social and traditional media,” press secretary Jen Psaki said this week.

In regard to a 22-page “advisory” issued by the surgeon general to social media companies about handling misinformation, Psaki said, “Those engagements [with social media companies] typically happen through members of our senior staff, but also members of our COVID-19 team. Given that, as [Surgeon General] Dr. Murthy conveyed, this is a big issue of misinformation specifically on the pandemic.”

“We’ve increased disinformation research and tracking in the Surgeon General’s office,” she added. “We’re flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation.”

Regular readers of PJ Media know that much of our COVID-19 coverage has been behind a paywall, accessible only to our VIP subscribers. It's just not worth our time to have to deal with the fact-checkers, who have been working overtime to discredit us and damage our reputation. Since the early days of the pandemic we've reported on the lab-leak theory, the effectiveness of HCQ and ivermectin, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccinations. We've questioned the powers that be in the CDC and at the WHO about the lockdowns, mask mandates, and school closures. But it's come at a cost. Our Facebook traffic has been reduced to almost nothing—we've lost both money and reach. But we won't back down from the truth.