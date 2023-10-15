Why Is Biden Honoring George Floyd’s Birthday?

If nothing else, Joe Biden does have a sense of timing. Unfortunately, it’s always bad timing. Combine his impeccable ability to say and do the wrong thing with his nonexistent sense of priorities, and you have the quintessential buffoon.

With everything that has transpired in the Middle East over the last week, border control, terrorism, and American law and order are prominent in the minds of U.S. citizens. Law and order and American safety on the local level revolve around the police; perhaps Biden’s handlers/puppeteers should remind him of that.

Too late, Biden remained upright long enough to disparage the police by continuing to martyr drug addict and career criminal George Floyd. Look, Floyd’s death was unnecessary, and no one condones what happened. Still, pretending that Floyd was on his way home from choir practice is also disgusting on the opposite end of the justice scale. Perhaps Biden is so enamored with Floyd because he sees so much of Hunter in him.

Whatever the reason, Biden chose yesterday to commemorate what would have been George Floyd’s 50th birthday. It was a clear act of pandering at the expense of police across the country. In a statement posted on the White House website, Biden said:

George Floyd should be alive. He should be celebrating his 50th birthday with his young daughter Gianna, family, and friends. He deserved so much more. Today, we join his family to honor his life and legacy. And we remember the tragedy and injustice of his death that sparked one of the largest civil rights movements in our nation’s history and inspired the world. George Floyd’s murder exposed for many what Black and Brown communities have long known and experienced — that our nation has never fully lived up to its highest ideal of fair and impartial justice for all under the law.

Wait a minute, did he really say, “to honor his life and legacy?” Unnecessary death, yes. Legacy… no. He followed that with “one of the largest civil rights movements in our nation’s history and inspired the world.” An excuse to riot, burn, and loot, yes. Civil rights movement… no. Lastly, did he really mean to trash the justice system using race while he and his drug-and-prostitute-addicted son are allowed to embezzle and blackmail for million-dollar paydays?

Having completed phase one of the pandering aspect of his statement, it was time to move on to playing politics by bringing up the inappropriately named “George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.”

This order bans chokeholds, restricts no-knock warrants, establishes a database for police misconduct, and directs other measures to advance effective and accountable policing that increases public safety. It is putting federal law enforcement on the path to becoming the gold standard of effectiveness and accountability. My order also directs the use of federal tools to support similar reforms in state and local agencies. Across our administration, we have made significant progress in fulfilling the requirements of my executive order, making policing safer, and rebuilding trust in American communities.

Biden then took his obligatory shot at Congress saying, “But we know that implementing real and lasting change at the state and local levels requires Congress to act. I will continue to do everything in my power to fight for police accountability and urge Congress to pass meaningful police reform and send it to my desk. I will sign it.”

Yes, Joe, we all know that behind those ridiculous Aviator sunglasses that you believe make you look so cool lives a legend, even if it is only in what’s left of your mind.

Biden’s statement concluded with this absurdity:

George Floyd’s memory reminds us that there is more work to do to redeem the soul of America. Let us recommit to changing hearts and minds while enacting policies and laws that ensure our nation lives up to its founding idea: that we’re all created equal and deserve to be treated equally throughout our lives.

I hate to inform the Biden administration, but George Floyd has absolutely nothing to do with “the soul of America,” and for this group of leftist fools to suggest otherwise is beyond insulting.