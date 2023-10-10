Chaos, Wrapped In Stupidity, Inside of Incompetence

It would be great to wake up in the morning and be able to feel confident about the President of the United States. Often referred to as the leader of the free world, Joe Biden isn’t remotely close to that. Images of old mush-brain either slurring his words or forgetting what he was even talking about, followed by wandering aimlessly around the stage, are too numerous to count (TNTC).

In the midst of a major crisis between Israel and Hamas, some of which his incompetence may have contributed to, old Uncle Joe decided it was a great time to have a BBQ with a live band in the rose garden at the White House. Had Donald Trump conducted himself in that non-caring manner, he would have been absolutely crucified by every single news outlet. Yet Biden’s incompetence and devious ways have always been dismissed. His foolhardy withdrawal from Afghanistan left a treasure trove of weapons for terrorists, some of which Hamas is believed to have used against Israel. His release of funds to Iran, who is thought to have been involved in the planning of the attack, may have helped fund it as well.

The backdrop to Biden’s incompetence has always been his disingenuous business dealings. While Joe and his family members make millions, the press not only looks the other way but also defends him and his family’s devious actions. Biden is waist deep in the cesspool with his son Hunter, but the press throws its hands in the air and asks, “What evidence?” The media keeps conveniently forgetting things like Hunter’s laptop, incriminating bank records, over twenty shell companies, Devon Archer’s testimony, IRS whistleblowers, email pseudonyms, and millions of dollars from China, Ukraine, and Romania, etc., just little things like those.

Then, as if it wasn’t bad enough that zombie Joe ignored the turmoil in the Middle East so he could lick BBQ sauce off his disgusting fingers, yesterday he decided to put an early lid on his activities. How early? Well, the White House was boarded up and silent before that dreaded bewitching hour of high noon. Yes, it was nap time for sleepy Joe before the sun was even directly overhead. Hamas slaughtered hundreds and took hostages, including some Americans, but Joe, worn out from his party the day before, closed the blinds and went night-night.

Biden’s actions are despicable and inexcusable. There is nothing presidential about his behavior or his handling of this or any crisis. He is an embarrassment to himself and to our country. Other nations are watching this, especially our enemies. They see the disarray and incompetence and they are making note of it.

However, just when you think the Biden clan couldn’t embarrass themselves anymore, they lower the bar another few feet. We now have learned that Frank Biden, sleepwalker’s younger brother, posed nude on a gay porn website. That’s right America, filed under the category of “you can’t make this stuff up,” we now have learned that Frank Biden, posing next to a toilet, decided to expose his beans and weenie.

The photo was discovered by Marco Polo, a right-wing nonprofit that has published a lengthy report on the contents of Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop online as well in print.

The Daily Mail reports that Frank uploaded the photo when he was 64. Here is the description of the photo and the circumstances surrounding it:

A naked picture of the President’s brother circulating online could raise the prospect of blackmail of the First Family – a potent national security threat. There is no evidence that any person or group has attempted to use the shot against the Biden administration. Guys With iPhones describes itself as ‘Powered by a love for hot men who appreciate the finer gadgets in life’, and features selfies of naked men. Privacy fine print on the site shows it is owned by ‘gay porn blog’ QueerClick.com. Site metadata and a watermark on the photo says it was posted on May 23, 2018 – around the same time Frank’s nephew Hunter Biden was also photographing himself naked at the Chateau Marmont with M&Ms lined up along his penis, pictures from the First Son’s abandoned laptop reveal. In Frank’s naked selfie, he appears to be wearing only a baseball cap and glasses, as he poses in front of a bathroom mirror. A toilet with the seat up can be seen behind him.

This is the family that is representing our country. It would actually be funny if it wasn’t so sad. An incoherent President, his drug-and-prostitute-addicted son who throws his daddy’s name around in order to blackmail and extort money, and now the president’s brother posing naked for a gay porn blog.

Nothing to see here folks; everything is under control.