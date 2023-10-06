Liberal Starbucks Serves Black-Eyed Cappuccinos With A Double Scoop of Depression

Looks like Starbucks finally woke up to the fact that after someone picks their way through sidewalks filled with homeless bodies, human feces, vomit, and needles, the first thing on their mind isn’t a glazed cranberry scone.

Forgive me for the levity; I hate to see any business fail, but when it’s a company like Starbucks that trumpets its liberal beliefs to the point of being obnoxious, yes, I love it when get woke go broke applies.

Starbucks has a history of supporting any and all woke liberal causes and politicians. In the case of seven of their downtown San Francisco locations, they won’t get the chance to rethink those woke decisions.

On Tuesday, the company with fifty-nine locations in this future ghost town decided to close seven of its downtown locations by October 22. Frankly, I’m surprised it wasn’t more, but this is a good start.

The company was started in Seattle, so its radical roots run deep. So deep that company officials will continue to deny the truth about why they have to close their over-priced, bitter, slavery-supplied slop shops.

The company’s regional vice president of Northern California, Jessica Borton, a delusional fabricator of false truths, gave this boilerplate explanation: “There are several factors Starbucks considers when tasked with the tough decision of closing a store, but it is all part of ensuring a healthy store portfolio.”

Right. Here’s a literal translation: Unfortunately, because of the number of homeless, drug-addicted people surrounding our establishments, bolstered and emboldened by liberal drug-supplying policies of our politicians, not to mention our revolving-door justice system, as well as endless nonstop theft, we are unable to supply you with bad coffee at exorbitant prices.

San Francisco continues to be a once-great American city with its head firmly planted in its lower digestive canal. So deeply that it refuses to acknowledge the truth about why it’s dying. Companies aren’t leaving San Francisco; they’re running away as fast as they can. Crime isn’t rampant; it’s totally out of control. In the once-famous shopping district of Union Square, almost 50 percent of businesses are gone, with more scheduled to leave. The city, especially in certain areas, has become very similar to the Wild West, with smash-and-grab robberies and carjackings highlighting the daily news.

I have never lived in San Francisco, although I have been there for extended periods of time on four occasions. My better half actually lived there during her college years and for a while after. Neither of us has any desire to return. It has gone from a city we could freely walk through at night to a literal nightmare.

Starbucks has supported the demise of the city in the same manner as the politicians they supported. They simply looked the other way and denied reality. Now, the “what you reap, so shall you sow” time has arrived for them.

Starbucks used to be sort of a semi-status symbol to middle-class America. A place to go for coffee to take to the office or to meet a friend for a brief respite. It’s still a habit for many, in spite of the deterioration of their product and Biden’s inflationary price increases.

Will Starbucks die a slow and painful leftist death? We can only hope so. Their views and the causes they support are anti-American but solidly liberal.

They brewed their cup of coffee, now let them drink it.