Deadnaming Lawsuit Is Dead Wrong

It seems that no one can avoid the LGBTQ topic. I admit that I have written many columns about different aspects of it previously. That said, I had never heard the term deadnaming before.

Deadnaming is the term used to describe the act of referring to a transgender or non-binary person by a name they used prior to transitioning, such as their birth name. This essentially means that when delusional people decide that they are going to ignore science and claim to be something that they aren’t, they want everyone else to play along. If you don’t and you refer to them by their real name, they even have a deranged name for that.

A case in point is being played out by a seventeen-year-old student at Arlington High School in Arlington, Tennessee. Max Wieland is a biological female pretending to be male. In an interview with Fox 13 Memphis, Weiland said, “So, I was walking down from the cafeteria and I saw the posters and I got super excited so I stopped like with my partner looking for our names and everything and then I see it and it’s my deadname.”

To clarify, the poster listed Wieland by her birth name and reportedly was a list of students who had received academic honors. She went on to tell the station that seeing her birth name on the poster triggered her.

Oh, the horror of it all! School officials actually using her correct birth name—which, by the way, is in accordance with Tennessee state law that requires schools to refer to students based on the name on their birth certificate, regardless of the student’s stated gender identity.

Naturally, Wieland then got her mommy involved, and a discrimination complaint was filed with the United States Department of Education. According to the Fox Station: “The complaint alleges the district discriminated against Max by not stopping instances of harassment against him. It also alleges the school failed to honor Max’s preferred name and would not let him use the restroom of the sex in which he identifies.”

This is why, a mental illness should be treated and never accommodated or encouraged. One delusion leads to another. Individuals suffering from this mental fantasy also falsely believe their rights are greater than everyone else’s. So it doesn’t matter to them if their abnormal beliefs make others uncomfortable or fearful. They forget that every person outside of their make-believe world also has rights that deserve to be respected.

One of Wieland’s concerns is that she will be called by her real name at her graduation next year. As she lamented, “If they don’t call my name as ‘Max’ then it’s just not me (sigh) … sorry.”

The school district is just following the law. Which is apparently too much for this family to understand. However, should we be surprised? They ignore the rights of others and thumb their noses at science, so why should the law be any different?

Barring a wacko leftist judge getting this case, it looks like Wieland will be called by her birth name at her graduation.