Actress Leslie Jones Claims 'Planned Parenthood Saved My Life'; Admits Not One, Not Two, but THREE Abortions

If there’s one thing radical left-wing celebrities just adore, it’s the act of murdering an innocent human being while he or she is still in the mother’s womb. Yes, child sacrifice is an extremely popular issue with the left, especially those in Hollywood. What’s a little shedding of blood on the altar of convenience if it means you can have lots of money and a successful career, right? After all, it’s just a clump of cells.

The latest celebrity to come out in full, enthusiastic support of child murder is comedian and actress Leslie Jones, who admits in her new memoir to having had three abortions, stating that Planned Parenthood “saved” her life. Oh, and she revealed that she sends a nice fat check to the baby-murder mill on a regular basis.

One of the first questions that comes to mind here is what Jones — who starred in the atrocious woke, all-female “Ghostbusters” remake in 2016 — means when she says Planned Parenthood saved her life.

“Planned Parenthood saved my life,” Jones wrote in her memoir, “Leslie F*cking Jones,” according to a report published by Insider. “I still give money to them to this day. When I went to Planned Parenthood, I finally learned how to prevent pregnancies and take care of myself.”

In the book, Leslie Jones discusses the days of her early childhood up through adolescence. She reveals that from a very young age, she knew family life was not her cup of tea, but claims she was clueless when it came to the proper use of contraceptives. Apparently, it never crossed her mind during all of this that she could do a little research, ask adults, or not have sex until she understood how everything worked. So instead of learning how to be a responsible adult, she opted to murder babies so she could continue to have pleasure without responsibility. How selfish, twisted, and evil can you be?

“Prevention is what we should be teaching,” Leslie Jones explained in her book. “If I’d even had an inkling of how to protect myself — I didn’t know any of that stuff. By my mid-twenties, I had had three abortions, and I thought, This is not a birth control method.”

Is this woman intellectually challenged? Surely she had heard of condoms. How dumb does a person have to be to know nothing whatsoever about practicing family planning?

Here’s more from Breitbart News:

Jones added that when she was a child, her mother had an illness that prevented her from teaching her about how to use birth control. By the time Jones was 18 years old, she got pregnant with her first child, who she later killed without her parents’ knowledge or support.

“With the abortion, just the idea of having to go do this grown-ass thing, and I don’t have my mom to help me?” Jones stated in her book. “I didn’t have anyone.”

This is not the first time Jones has spoken about her relationship with Planned Parenthood. Earlier this year, she reportedly discussed her connection to the abortion mill while she was hosting The Daily Show.

“You would not know how much they saved my life,” Jones stated, speaking about the baby-murder professionals at Planned Parenthood. “So much that I have them in my trust. That’s how much I believe that that service needs to be one of the most important things.”

Hey, if you don’t know how to use a condom or some other non-abortive method of avoiding a pregnancy — like keeping your pants on, for example — fear not. Planned Parenthood will take care of the pesky parasite percolating in your body by snuffing it out of existence.

“People” like Leslie Jones are sickening.