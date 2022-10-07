Rekieta Law Terminated on YouTube After False Flagging Campaign by Angry Trans Activists

“Angry trans activists,” you say? Is there any other kind? Not really.

No matter how many times they try censoring and silencing us, we’re never gonna stop the work we’ve started. We’re not going anywhere. Cry more, Libs! pic.twitter.com/5P98tikSRJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 2, 2022

It all started to get very big for small-town lawyer Nick Rekieta during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. That was the moment his channel on YouTube was launched into the stratosphere as tens of thousands of people tuned in to hear him comment on the televised trial that captured the nation’s attention. The hoards of new viewers stayed to hear Rekieta’s poetic toasts and laughed riotously at his outrageous humor while making friends in the raucous live chat. His influence was so great during that trial that the mainstream press took notice and got scared.

Who is this guy making tons of money covering trials? That’s our job! Shut him up!

“Journalists” were deployed. Articles were written. But the attempts by Big Media to cast aspersions on the good-natured and jovial Rekieta only gave him more material for his growing channel. Then came the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial and Rekieta was back at it again, live-streaming for eight to ten hours a day before taking a nap and then streaming from midnight to sometimes five in the morning every night.

There is no doubt that Rekieta, a father of five homeschooled children, worked very hard for his more than 400,000 subscribers and reported $700,000 in YouTube profits last year. Rekieta is living the American dream. He changed his life drastically in his thirties and decided to go to law school after suffering daily indignities in corporate America. His stories are relatable, like the time he was berated for coming to work early. He eventually opened a small law firm in a Minnesota strip mall, a fact his detractors love to mock without realizing that the vast majority of lawyers who don’t work for large firms either rent storefronts or work out of their homes. Working people recognize their own stories in his. Snobs trying to insult him by calling him a “strip-mall lawyer” as a slur don’t have the slightest idea what it costs to build a business.

Rekieta took another gamble after practicing law for several years and decided to go full-time on YouTube, where he sits with a glass of whiskey “lawsplaining the interwebs” for those of us law nerds who enjoy every minute. It was a giant risk, but Rekieta did something nearly impossible. He made it big on YouTube and is now the highest-paid lawyer in his town without ever having to step foot in court.

Or at least he was until Wednesday night when YouTube terminated his channel and deleted five years of his work while he was live on the air. The question isn’t why they did it, which is easy to explain—his channel was hit with a mass false-flagging campaign over a series of months by the same group of psychopathic weirdo activists until they got him removed from Twitter and then YouTube—but why isn’t YouTube better about spotting false campaigns that are a violation of their own terms of service? YouTube claims that targeted harassment campaigns are against their TOS, but they never seem to spot them when the target has unapproved opinions.

Yes, Rekieta is brash. He uses a lot of swear words and he makes jokes no one else would dare make in 2022. The man is fearless and it is his type of fearlessness that reminds us all why offensive speech is so necessary—to test the liberties many of us take for granted. Liberties unused are liberties lost. But underneath the edgy jokes and the raunchy humor is a good and decent man with a big heart for an underdog and a desire to help those who are suffering injustice.

The first time I saw Rekieta reach out and elevate someone in trouble was Nathan DeBruin, the photographer whose pictures became evidence in the Rittenhouse trial. DeBruin was the target of a horrific online campaign against him that was the definition of bullying and harassment. DeBruin was having a very hard time with public attention and Rekieta turned it around for him. One appearance with “The Pope” of LawTube was all it took and suddenly, DeBruin was a star. #PhotoChad.

DeBruin wrote on Twitter, “Woke up this morning, found out Nick Rekieta of Rekieta Law was banned from YouTube. This upset me, Nick was one of the first and nicest people that had helped me tremendously after the Rittenhouse Trial. I’ll be forever grateful for that.”

Woke up this morning, found out Nick Rekieta of Rekieta Law was banned from YouTube. This upset me, Nick was one of the first and nicest people that had helped me tremendously after the Rittenhouse Trial. I’ll be forever grateful for that. #FreeRekietaLaw — Nathan DeBruin🇺🇸 (@photosbynated) October 6, 2022

Rekieta reached out to more than just DeBruin. He single-handedly created a new genre of entertainment on YouTube. Other lawyers built giant platforms with Rekieta’s help and generosity as he invited them to stream with him and get to know his huge audience. Rekieta’s massive tide lifted all the ships around him (including mine).

After the Depp trial, Big Media came after the streamers making big bucks on trial coverage, either jealous or just enraged that their narratives were destroyed by the streaming lawyers who had different takes than lazy media types who don’t spend eight hours a day watching entire trials and who got used to phoning it in. Media was not able to do that after Rekieta’s wide reach spread his detailed and accurate takes much further than NBC’s or CNN’s. Everyone knows you don’t screw with Big Media and make them do their jobs correctly. They get very angry about that. (See the massive hate campaign against me for questioning the sloppy reporting of Big Media and the “10-year-old rape case.”)

The mass flagging campaign can be described very simply: Rekieta exposed a trans activist named Keffals, who publicly stated several times that he would send prescription hormone replacement drugs to kids without their parents’ knowledge or a prescription. He not only stated that he did that, he had a website where kids could get these drugs sent to them. This is a crime. After Rekieta exposed that, Keffals began a campaign to have him unpersoned and deplatformed on every social media site by claiming that he was doxed and swatted and in fear for his life. There is no way to prove Keffals didn’t just swat himself. No one has been arrested for it. The Young Turks blamed it on “right-wing bigots” but failed to find out which ones. Keffals and his minions not only mass-flagged Rekieta’s Twitter account until Twitter banned him, but they also sent over 40 ethics complaints to the Minnesota Bar to have his license revoked. In those letters, they lied and claimed he called for violence against Keffals, including saying he should be “shot in the head.” That never happened. There is no video of him saying any such thing (as there surely would be if it did happen).

The Minnesota Bar dismissed the complaints but, as a rule, had to send them to Rekieta. In order to file an ethics complaint with the Bar, a person must include a name and address. This is to discourage false reports. Rekieta is now in possession of the names and addresses of every person who set out to destroy his livelihood and take food out of the mouths of his children. On Tuesday’s stream, Rekieta read the complaints live on the air and he read the names of the people who sent them. He did not read or publish their addresses, although there is no law prohibiting him from doing it. YouTube’s terms of service would consider that harassment, so he did not release their addresses.

The mass flagging began again, this time falsely claiming he “doxed” innocent people, and YouTube terminated his account. This drastic move by YouTube rightly terrified at least one of the criminals who hadn’t considered that he’d actually be successful in destroying the income of a very rich—and now angry—lawyer. Rekieta received this email shortly after the events.

This should be the only evidence YouTube needs to restore Rekieta Law to the platform.

I cannot begin to express the supreme lack of foresight I myself had when doing this, especially when the information may have been made public anyway had action been taken against you, and had I known what I know today about Keffals, I absolutely never would have filed an ethics complaint. I suppose I was riding the high of being a massive social justice warrior that I failed to realize attempting to rob another man of his livelihood is an absolute ethical wrong, moreso than any angry comments made about someone online who has done a lot of lying and manipulation to their audience. I distanced myself from Keffals a while ago, and, in good faith, I would like to ask that you not only refrain from posting my unredacted information on your Locals page, but you also refrain from posting the unredacted information of the other complainant on your locals page. Given the gravity of the threats made by the Kiwi Farms forum, and the questionable nature of posting information such as home addresses of individuals to the internet to an audience who may have malicious intent, I don’t believe the punishment would fit the crime on our part. I also have heard that you don’t usually post unredacted information about people who make complaints about you, so not only do I question why you would do it this time, I think it could be fair to ask for some degree of lenience for first offenders. …Once again, what I did was absolutely abhorrent and lacked foresight.

Knowing Rekieta as I do, he probably will have mercy, though this idiot doesn’t deserve it. But truthfully, this person and the other forty or so people who engaged in this harassment campaign should face real-world consequences that come with heavy fines and possibly jail time. They just cost a man $700,000 a year. Those are some big damages. And they did it to a lawyer!

Rekieta update. Nick got an email. I hope Nick is ruthless to these shitstains. They want him deplatformed, demonetized, unhireable, broke, homeless and ultimately, dead. All Nick will do is post the fruits of their labor for people to see. pic.twitter.com/3J6gNkgerW — BuckBreakMan (@BuckBreakMan) October 5, 2022

YouTube deleted his channel without even looking into the evidence that proves the campaign was a fraud.

The Quartering has a good video that gets into the details.

I interviewed Rekieta on my newly launched Rumble channel on Thursday—because YouTube is too malicious to benefit from my hard work. That interview starts at the 1:48:01 mark here.

Rekieta remains his positive, jovial self, promising to save the lawsuits for the last resort as he continues to try and work with YouTube to restore his channel. “Every business has setbacks,” he said, looking on the bright side. Wednesday night’s live stream on Rumble saw 25,000 viewers tuning in, the largest live audience Rumble has seen. Before the stream started, one message played on repeat from Rekieta.

“Do not cower, do not fear, do not retreat, do not surrender to the mob. You have no master. You never should. They are broken. We will win.”