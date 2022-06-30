Planned Parenthood Admits on Tape That Their Abortion Butchers Cannot Help With Your Ectopic Pregnancy

Have you seen this stupidity? This “info-sheet” is making the rounds on social media in an attempt to scare women into believing they will no longer be able to get medical care for an ectopic pregnancy, a septic uterus, or a miscarriage. It is completely false and, I must say again, stupid.

Paula Bolyard wrote extensively on this topic a few days ago and there is great information in her article about why this is a bunch of garbage. “There is no law, nor will there ever be, that punishes women whose babies die through no fault of their own or who develop an ectopic pregnancy or a septic uterus.” These stupid arguments can be destroyed in seconds and we here at PJ Media aim to give our readers all the ammo necessary to do it.

An ectopic pregnancy, or a pregnancy outside the uterus and inside the fallopian tubes, is almost always non-viable. In very rare circumstances they can be viable but it’s not the norm. Planned Parenthood’s own materials online confirm that they cannot deal with ectopic pregnancies, since that requires surgeons with skill and not butchers with a vacuum and limb-ripping tools. If you have an ectopic pregnancy, you will never be referred for an abortion. You will go to a hospital instead and have delicate surgery to remove the non-viable pregnancy through either medication or laparoscopic surgery.

The Mayo Clinic says, “An early ectopic pregnancy without unstable bleeding is most often treated with a medication called methotrexate, which stops cell growth and dissolves existing cells. The medication is given by injection.” In more severe cases, surgery is necessary.

Salpingostomy and salpingectomy are two laparoscopic surgeries used to treat some ectopic pregnancies. In these procedure, a small incision is made in the abdomen, near or in the navel. Next, your doctor uses a thin tube equipped with a camera lens and light (laparoscope) to view the tubal area. In a salpingostomy, the ectopic pregnancy is removed and the tube left to heal on its own. In a salpingectomy, the ectopic pregnancy and the tube are both removed.

Planned Parenthood doesn’t do any of that. I confirmed it today by calling the Planned Parenthood of Manhattan. Not only do they not do it, but they don’t know who does and they tell women, “we don’t know,” when asked where to get help. So much for being women’s “health experts.”

Planned Parenthood cannot help you if you have an ectopic pregnancy. You need a real surgeon for that, not a butcher with scissors and a vacuum. They admit it in their own materials. Don't fall for the lies. Ectopic pregnancy treatment is NOT ABORTION. pic.twitter.com/ugVpXrFpt8 — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) June 29, 2022

Here’s a recording of my call to Planned Parenthood where they admit they don’t see patients with ectopic pregnancies.

As for miscarriages and hysterectomies, some clinics can do miscarriage care, but I doubt anyone would go to an abortion clinic over their own obstetrician or gynecologist. A miscarriage is not an abortion and equating the two is highly offensive to women who have had miscarriages and who desperately wanted healthy pregnancies.

A hysterectomy, the removal of the uterus for any number of health reasons, is also not an abortion, and I wouldn’t recommend this very serious surgery being performed at a Planned Parenthood clinic. A few of them do offer the surgery according to their website, but I would steer clear considering this is a very new service for them and the doctors they have weren’t exactly the best in med school. More than a few women have been left injured after their experiences with abortionists.

At this time, Plaintiff immediately told the Planned Parenthood Doctor to stop and that she did not want to go through with the abortion procedure because she had not received any anesthetic. Plaintiff also informed Planned Parenthood Doctor and agents or employees of Planned Parenthood Defendants that she believed this to be a sign she should not go through with the abortion. The Planned Parenthood Doctor did not stop despite Plaintiff’s request, and assured Plaintiff the I.V. would be administered and the procedure would only take a few minutes. At this time, the Planned Parenthood Doctor turned on the vacuum machines and told Plaintiff it was too late to stop.” Seven minutes later, due to Ms. Byer crying from pain, the procedure finally stopped. She received an apology and a prescription for a painkiller and antibiotics and was sent on her way. Planned Parenthood never followed up with her. About two days later, Ms. Byer went to the hospital due to pain and bleeding, where it was found that part of the aborted baby was still inside her, resulting in an infection. She had to have emergency surgery.

These are not the people you want doing major surgery like hysterectomies. I attempted to call Planned Parenthood’s “complex gynecology” centers where they claim to perform these operations. No one answered the phone.

As for miscarriages, it seems that Planned Parenthood can treat them, but the person I spoke with about it kept asking me if I had seen my own ob/gyn first. When I said no, she said she could have me come in for an ultrasound but that I should probably see my doctor first. When I asked her if they provide treatment for miscarriages, she hemmed a bit but eventually said yes. Her answers did not inspire confidence. But regardless of whether or not Planned Parenthood can see someone with a miscarriage, the treatment is not abortion. Abortion bills that seek to protect life will not harm women’s ability to seek miscarriage aftercare, and as Planned Parenthood told me, it’s something you see your doctor for, not the local abortionist.

As for the “septic uterus” claim, a 30-year ob/gyn, Dr. Brent Boles, took to Twitter to drop truth about that. “In 30 years of doing GYN, the vast majority of septic uteri I have cared for were post-abortion complications.” Well, well, well. It turns out that abortions are the major cause of this medical problem and so it would stand to reason that the treatment for it is not another abortion. Duh. The treatment is actually a hysteroscopic metroplasty. “First, surgical instruments are inserted through the cervix and into the uterus. Then, the septum (the tissue dividing the uterus) is cut out and removed from the uterus. After having surgery to fix a septate uterus, your chance of miscarriage decreases.” Abortionists don’t do that surgery either.

Lots of disinformation about ectopic and miscarriage care, and lots of use of the term ‘septic uterus’. Where do the majority of septic uteri come from? In 30 years of doing GYN, the vast majority of septic uteri I have cared for were post-abortion complications. — cbrentboles (@cbrentboles1) June 26, 2022

Don’t let the lies continue. Fight back with the truth. For a bunch of people so concerned about “women’s health,” they seem to know so little about it.