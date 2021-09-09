Chicago Teachers' Union Demands a Return to Virtual Learning Over a Handful of COVID Cases

A Chicago Teachers’ Union is having a public freak-out on Twitter over mass quarantines in the Chicago Public School system. These quarantines do not come from an overwhelming number of COVID cases, but because of strict health measures. Just two positive tests caused over 400 students to be quarantined in one school. The teachers’ union, however, is making it sound like students and teachers are dropping like flies because of the coronavirus.

“We know we’ve been saying this since 2010, but CPS really is a mess right now. Educators hospitalized, double digit [sic] classrooms in individual schools quarantined. Parents and teachers are near their breaking point, and we haven’t even made it through week two,” they wrote in a multi-part tweet on Wednesday.

It isn’t surprising to see the teachers’ union fraudulently inducing panic. This is what they do. It is the teachers’ unions across this nation that have been responsible for delaying school openings for over a year. Now that the people have said “enough” and school is in session, they’re looking for a way to get out of the classrooms so they can “work” from home.

Recall that a Chicago teachers’ union boss, who advocated for school closures in the name of “safety,” was busted vacationing at a tropical resort in Puerto Rico without a mask on. These people are liars. What they really want is to be paid while they do little to no work, relying on parents to do the majority of teaching while they post assignments to Google Classroom and get even more time off than they have now. Apparently, three months off during the year isn’t enough for some public school teachers.

We know we’ve been saying this since 2010, but CPS really is a mess right now. Educators hospitalized, double digit classrooms in individual schools quarantined. Parents and teachers are near their breaking point, and we haven’t even made it through week two. — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) September 9, 2021

ABC 7 reported,

Two cases at the Roscoe Village high school have led to a staggering 408 identified as close contacts. All of them are now in quarantine. The increase in the number of known infections at CPS comes as the district updated its dashboard for COVID metrics on Wednesday evening. That dashboard now shows there are currently at least 160 confirmed cases district-wide, including 89 students and 71 staff, with nearly 3,000 people in isolation as a result.

In a city with over 340,000 students, 160 cases of COVID is pretty low and should be expected. Quarantining 3,000 students is overkill. Everything about these COVID regulations is overkill. Children and teens are the least affected by COVID, with very low death rates. Since COVID is here to stay, like any other respiratory virus that makes its way around every year, we have to learn to live with it and not send everyone home in a panic every time one person gets sick. It’s absurd. The way to solve this is to back off the quarantine measures that are screwing up the school year. Four hundred kids cannot get sent home every time two kids get COVID. It’s as if the measures in place are purposefully interfering with childrens’ educations.