Weekly Good News Round-Up: Broadcasting Excellence, The Best GPS, and Trump Rallies Are Back!

I know, I know. This is late. I usually do this column on Fridays and I tried to do it, I swear… but I was on the radio for four hours filling in for Bob Lonsberry on WHAM 1180 on Friday and it took a lot out of me. I love being on the air. I feel like I was born to do it, but four hours of live radio plus all the show prep and work to get the guests and managing the anxiety while praying they show up took it all out of me and I went home and passed out.

However, the show was great. I co-hosted with Amanda Prestigiacomo from the Daily Wire (who is weirdly one of my neighbors) and we snagged the new mayor of Rochester, Malik Evans, who beat out the hideously corrupt Lovely Warren. If you don’t know what Lovely Warren has been up to—including having her house raided and illegal drugs and guns seized—you really should be following Prestigiacomo’s work on that. It will blow your mind. But this is the good news column and not the “people who should never have been elected in the first place” column.

Friday morning started out very early and Amanda and I got together in her home studio to rock the airwaves in ROC, discussing everything from violent crime to guardianship corruption, to gender issues, and more. You can hear the podcast here whenever it actually goes up (dated 6-25-2021). iHeartRadio has some glitch that takes a few days for the link to update. My mother is always annoyed by it. Calm down, Mom. It will show up sooner or later.

Why can’t I have this?

I love this next video so much. Shawn Farash does the best Trump impression ever and his rendition of what GPS would sound like if Trump narrated it is the funniest and greatest (believe me!) idea I’ve ever seen. I WANT THIS. I don’t understand why this is not an option on Siri. In fact, I want Siri to sound like Trump, too. Someone needs to make this happen.

I think we could cure depression in MAGA America just by having Trump direct us around town. “You’re going to make a left, and if you reach Bernie Sanders you’ve gone too far left, okay?… We are more lost than a liberal reading the Constitution.” I mean, is this the greatest idea in the history of mankind or what? I nominate this man for a Nobel Peace Prize just for his sheer genius.

It’s Rally Time

It’s been a while since we’ve seen our favorite president and he’s about to hit the rally trail tonight in Wellington, Ohio! The people are amassed and waiting. This should be fun. I’ve missed him. People often ask me why I love Trump and it boils down to one major reason: he makes me laugh.

There is nothing worse to me than a boring public official. Joe Biden is so boring that I can’t even pay attention to the terrible things he does. I instantly zone out the second he comes onscreen. This man has not excited anything except severe narcolepsy in fifty years. But Trump is an A+ entertainer and we have all been missing the zingers and the jabs. I’m sure they’ll be out in full force tonight and I can’t wait. Check out Right Side Broadcasting on YouTube for uncensored coverage of the event.

Dog training is going well.

Archie Ruckus is 9 months old and a bundle of 100 pounds of energy that can be very disruptive to anyone who wants to stay on their feet. Having a big puppy who wants to love everyone he meets with his giant paws and jaws is very challenging. He’s been in training for months and he’s finally getting the idea that people don’t want to be jumped on (or gnawed).

He and I had a very successful trip to a car show where he was allowed to greet two men who I thought looked sturdy enough to handle it if he tried to knock them over and lick them to death. I warned them ahead of time and got them to sign waivers. They still wanted to try and greet this monster and it went off without a hitch. I was so proud. Then he hung out with me and didn’t bark at anyone and just had a good time. What a good boy!

Busy builder

I love birds and I often wish I had cameras inside the many birdhouses on my property. Someone else had my idea and did it! Check out this awesome BlueTit (don’t laugh that’s really what it’s called) builder! There’s a whole series on the little family this bird raises in this house that you can find on this channel.

I hope you have a restful weekend full of fresh air and joyfulness! See you next week!