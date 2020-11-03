The Madman! Trump's Epic Final Push Before Election Includes Five Rallies Across Four States in One Day

President Trump is a tireless campaigner with the energy of a man half his age. While Joe Biden was probably sleeping, the 74-year-old president of the United States held five rallies all over this nation on Monday starting in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He was greeted by huge crowds at every stop.

THANK YOU NORTH CAROLINA!https://t.co/zeRFGhMQqd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

Then he was off to Scranton, Pa., where the president took his message of “America first” directly to the people. The excitement from the people at the rallies is unmistakable. There is no comparison to the “rallies” Joe Biden has been having every once in a while with a dozen people sitting awkwardly in socially-distanced circles. Trump’s rallies are jam-packed and overflowing with people who would walk through a blizzard to get there. Many of them stood in the cold for hours just to see him.

For years you had a President who apologized for America – now you have a President who is standing up for America, and standing up for PENNSYLVANIA. Tomorrow, you have the power, with your vote, to save AMERICA! GET OUT AND VOTE!! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/Sx0PBaplkJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

The president boarded Air Force One and took off heading to Traverse City, Mich., where another fired-up and enormous crowd greeted the president, vice president, and second lady.

MICHIGAN FOR TRUMP! It was amazing to be in Traverse City with @KarenPence and THOUSANDS of Americans who are ready for four more years of President @realDonaldTrump! #MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3Q8tGFEliv — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) November 3, 2020

Even though President Trump does these rallies daily, he never seems like he’s in a rush and each crowd always gets a great show with him vamping for over an hour. Trump is so good at keeping the crowd entertained and having fun. While his topics are the same for each rally, he rarely repeats himself, telling different jokes and different stories when he goes off-script.

It's my honor to stand before you today, Michigan and share my message. Tomorrow you have the opportunity to choose between a war fighter or an ineffective gas lighter. Career politician versus a combat veteran. It’s time for change, and that time is now. Let’s Fly! pic.twitter.com/MDB4AoeiNw — John James (@JohnJamesMI) November 3, 2020

And it wouldn’t be a truly great rally unless there was a Trump troll for the media.

After Traverse City, Trump headed off to Kenosha, Wisc., a city that was the target of domestic terrorists over the summer when Black Lives Matter and antifa set it on fire over alleged police brutality. The people of Kenosha were dealt a hard blow and the president was there to assure them that law and order will be followed in America in a Trump administration.

The sound system wasn’t working so well and the president had to use a handheld microphone. Much hilarity ensued with the poor sound man having a panic attack for most of it. You can read how that went down in my (very long) live-tweet thread on Twitter.

"This could be an uncomfortable night for me" said Trump as he took another microphone that is hand held. Someone is getting fired for sure. #TrumpRallyKenosha pic.twitter.com/L6k1G62b5z — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) November 3, 2020

The handheld microphone seemed to make Trump funnier than usual. I enjoyed it.

The whole Trump family made an appearance at the Kenosha rally and expressed their love for America and her people.

The whole family is in the house. Ivanka and Lara spoke and now Jared has the mic and says "We love America and we love all of you." pic.twitter.com/PWSvYLvKFw — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) November 3, 2020

After saying goodbye to Kenosha, the president made his way to the last Trump Rally of 2020 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. It makes me a little sad that I wasn’t able to get to a rally and this one is the last one—maybe ever. It’s hard to imagine a world without Trump rallies. I’m not sure I want to.

The line to get in to President @realDonaldTrump's rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan goes on for literal MILES! This line of patriots comes after AT LEAST a mile that wasn't recorded! Don't believe the polls. Enthusiasm is surging like never before. Vote TRUMP tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/WJpgqRuCU5 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 3, 2020

Mike Pence took the stage first while Trump was still in the air. Pence is such a pro. He is not only a wonderful orator, but he is a steadfast man full of faith who loves this country and has made us proud as the vice president of the United States. Pence was full of confidence. You could tell he thinks they’re going to win. “This doesn’t look like second place,” he said to the massive crowd.

His best line of the night was this one (at 9:38): “The swamp was a little deeper than we thought it was, but we’re draining it though. We found the plug and we’re going to pull it tomorrow.” But the whole speech he made was wonderful.

VP Mike Pence talks about draining the swamp in pre-#ElectionDay rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan: "We're draining it though. We've found the plug and we're going to pull it tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/PQkcD7ntDf — The Hill (@thehill) November 3, 2020

Trump finally took the stage at midnight, an hour and a half off-schedule, but the crowd was overjoyed to see him. Even after four hours of talking to crowds all over the country, Trump appeared his usual boisterous and energetic self. Trump gets stronger as the night gets longer and the energy of the crowds seems to work on him like a drug. He never seems tired.

Trump really went after the swamp-dwellers for what they did to him with the Russia hoax and other outrages. If it isn’t treason to try to remove an innocent president from office with illegal spying and falsification of FISA warrants, what is it?

Individual 1 describes himself as "perhaps the most innocent man anywhere in the history of the United States." pic.twitter.com/UdLi2uXE95 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2020

It drives the left crazy that the president is innocent of all their trumped-up false charges. It also drives them batty that we love him and find him hilarious.

I've been watching Trump's Michigan rally and omg he really makes me laugh. He just goes off on these hilarious riffs. Talking about regulations and years-long waits for project approval…"You start a highway project as a young man…" — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) November 3, 2020

Whatever happens on Election Day, no one could say a president ever worked harder than President Trump to get reelected. Much like 2016 when Hillary Clinton couldn’t be bothered to go to Michigan while Trump did rally after rally, Sleepy Joe Biden is nowhere to be found. When the Democrats look back on the election of 2020, do you think they’ll regret making that same choice to be lackadaisical about gathering support and energizing the base when it came down to the bitter end? I do. “This is not the crowd of someone who is going to lose the state of Michigan,” said Trump. “You can’t even see the end of it.”