The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 35: What Is Reality? A Conversation with Philosopher Priest Fr. Robert McTeigue

Father Robert McTeigue is the professor you wish you had. His wit and humor and ability to cut through illusion and get to truth is rarely experienced. Catholic radio is lucky to have him on the “Catholic Current,” broadcasting on the Station of the Cross nationwide. Tonight he joins me to talk about the big questions of life. What am I? What is real? What should I do? Who’s going to clean it up?

If 2020 has pushed you into an existential crisis like it has me, then you will enjoy and benefit from this conversation and Fr. McTeigue’s new book, Real Philosophy for Real People. Tune in to this week’s episode of “The Fringe” and join the class you wish you’d had in college. (People have paid good money to get one of these lectures…so bring a notebook!)