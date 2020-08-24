Kellyanne Conway Leaves White House Amid Family Drama

Kellyanne Conway’s family drama is well-known in political circles. Not only has she had to endure the constant attacks on her and her job by her husband, George Conway, but more recently has been publicly castigated by her 15-year-old daughter, Claudia Conway, who likes to post on social media about how terrible her life is and how much she dislikes her parents.

Kellyanne has announced she will be leaving her position at the White House to stay home with her children after Claudia posted publicly that she would be filing for emancipation from her parents.

Kellyanne has made the wise decision to focus more on her family and get out of politics. It’s clear that her family needs more attention than they are getting. Her resignation letter made it clear that she is needed at home.

The past four years have allowed me blessings beyond compare as a part of history onElection Night 2016 and as Senior Counselor to the President. It’s been heady. It’s been humbling. I am deeply grateful to the President for this honor, and to the First Lady, the Vice President and Mrs. Pence, my colleagues in the White House and the Administration, and the countless people who supported me and my work. As many convention speakers will demonstrate this week, President Trump’s leadership has had a measurable, positive impact on the peace and prosperity of the nation, and on millions of Americans who feel forgotten no more. The incredible men, women and children we’ve met along the way have reaffirmed my later-in-life experience that public service can be meaningful and consequential. For all of its political differences and cultural cleavages, this is a beautiful country filled with amazing people. The promise of America belongs to us all. I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes. We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: thekids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middleschool and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids “doing school from home” requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times. This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.

It seems the announcement that Kellyanne would be speaking at the Republican National Convention sent Claudia over the edge and prompted the social media campaign against her mother.

i’m devasted that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. like DEVASTATED beyond compare — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

i’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

my mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen. — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

you know life isn’t fair when you wake up to your own mother speaking aside a homophobe and a rapist https://t.co/mTQSMfVA3a — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 17, 2020

Claudia’s idea of an unfair life would come as a surprise to the millions of children living in disadvantaged circumstances, who often go hungry or homeless, while she attends elite schools and lives in an exclusive neighborhood in Washington, D.C., with every advantage anyone could hope for.

Claudia has even taken to responding publicly to her mother’s tweets regularly with rude commentary.

so CNN isn’t fake news then? https://t.co/gOfsIpo1zd — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 17, 2020

She is also accusing her parents of “abuse,” both physical and emotional.

If it’s true that Claudia has been abused, going to the police for an investigation of those charges would be far more effective than posting about it on social media. It would also show that these were serious allegations and not just the machinations of a child who wants to control her parents. If Claudia is being abused, then I hope authorities do their due diligence and remove her from the situation.

It’s worth noting that children from poor families who suffer abuse don’t have attorneys to help them become “emancipated,” but instead are put into foster care or group homes when allegations of abuse are leveled.

But based on her social media presence, Claudia does not seem to be a child who is afraid of her parents, as she regularly publicly humiliates them.

At the same time, she is lobbying for people to leave her alone because she is a minor and therefore can say whatever she wants without anyone commenting on it. “She’s 15” is trending on Twitter, with people criticizing anyone who has a negative opinion of Claudia’s behavior.

TO ALL JOURNALISTS/REPORTERS/ANYONE IN THE MEDIA: DO NOT USE MY TRAUMA AS A MEANS FOR PUBLICITY OR PROFIT. IT’S SICKENING. I AM 15 YEARS OLD.

EXPLOITING A MINOR PUBLICLY IS DISGUSTING. — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 6, 2020

While Claudia may feel that people commenting on her social media behavior is “disgusting,” she should know that others view her posts in exactly the same way. Learning that uncontrolled spouting on social media can be painful is an important lesson for all teens. Experiencing natural consequences for poor choices is always a valuable life experience and I hope this situation illustrates to other young people that there are better ways to express grievances than publicly humiliating the people you claim to love.

I wish Kellyanne all the best and hope she can repair the relationship with her daughter. Let us also hope that Claudia learns to deal with her problems in a more appropriate and private way and gets the help she needs to navigate the troubling teen years, working with her family instead of against them.