Sleeper Cells on SCOTUS Destroy Myth of 'Conservative Court'

One of the greatest accomplishments of the Trump presidency—the transformation of the Supreme Court in favor of conservatism with the appointment of Justice Neil Gorsuch, a supposed originalist—is a complete bust. Coupled with George Bush’s boy, John Roberts, Gorsuch has now proven that he and Roberts are a radical sleeper cell for the left. Roberts outed himself when he decided that Obamacare could be forced onto Americans through a “tax,” so we aren’t at all surprised that he sided with the radicals to keep DACA recipients in the country despite coming here illegally.

Now Gorsuch and Roberts have come along and redefined the word sex in order to allow men to call themselves women and then have all the benefits of a protected class. This decision will come at the expense of women and girls and their safety, not to mention the loss of scholarships due to sports interference by men. It also will probably be the end of Catholic education as we know it once the lawsuits start rolling in. I don’t blame the president. He did his best. There’s no way to know the truth when everyone lies to you, including Gorsuch himself. Wikipedia has a good description of his stance on legislating from the bench and making stuff up to suit modern desires that he supposedly held in 2016.

In a 2016 speech at Case Western Reserve University, Gorsuch said that judges should strive to apply the law as it is, focusing backward, not forward, and looking to text, structure, and history to decide what a reasonable reader at the time of the events in question would have understood the law to be—not to decide cases based on their own moral convictions or the policy consequences they believe might serve society best.[134] In a 2005 article published by National Review, Gorsuch argued that “American liberals have become addicted to the courtroom, relying on judges and lawyers rather than elected leaders and the ballot box, as the primary means of effecting their social agenda” and that they are “failing to reach out and persuade the public”. Gorsuch wrote that, in doing so, American liberals are circumventing the democratic process on issues like gay marriage, school vouchers, and assisted suicide, and this has led to a compromised judiciary, which is no longer independent. Gorsuch wrote that American liberals’ “overweening addiction” to using the courts for social debate is “bad for the nation and bad for the judiciary”.[44][135]

This was obviously a lie he told, and probably well-scripted so he could be placed on the Supreme Court. So now he gets to decide a case that should have been left to the legislature, redefining the word “sex” for the whole nation in a way that no originalist could possibly believe. There is zero chance that anyone involved in the Civil Rights Act of 1964 didn’t understand the words man and woman in the binary sense. Zero. Sex is not what you want it to be, it is a biological reality and we understood that only a few short years ago.

But now, thanks to Justice Gorsuch and Justice Roberts, our daughters have been relegated to second-class citizens once again. Their feelings about their safety, access to their bodies and private spaces, their sports, their opportunities are completely dominated and decided by men.

The next thing that needs to happen is for actual conservatives to kick the organizations that recommended these people to us out of the fold. Clearly, they are compromised as well. The Federalist Society did this. It’s time to add them to the Deep State characters trying to sabotage America.

Leonard Leo, executive vice president of the Federalist Society, is a White House adviser on judicial nominations. He reportedly played a key role in Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch to replace the late Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court.

I think it’s safe to say that Leo should be ousted from that advisory position immediately and the Federalist Society should be seen as compromised from this day forward. It’s a long game that the left has been playing for a very long time that we are just waking up to. They took over every American institution over decades of infiltration and subterfuge and we just sit here, shocked by it every time one of them reveals themselves as an enemy of common sense and liberty itself. What is wrong with us?

We need to stop believing the hysterical sideshow that the media puts up every time a “conservative” judge is nominated too. They don’t really believe it. It’s an act meant to throw us off our guards because we think, “If CNN hates him, he’s good enough for me!” I think there’s a 90% chance that the loud denunciations and outrage over Gorsuch during his nomination process were pure theater. The jury is still out on Justice Kavanaugh, but I have a very bad feeling on him as well.

I’m sick of losing this game, but I am sure it will continue until our side is as motivated as theirs is. If I know anything about conservatives, and I do, they’re too involved with their own lives to put in the kind of planning and time it takes to take over an entire society through subterfuge. So we’ll just have to live with it while the left allows us to. Enjoy the few institutions you have left while you can. It won’t be long.