Pew! Pew! Pew! Right in the Eyes.

Well, my laser surgery has been a success! At around 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday, I had my procedure. I have to admit, as excited as was about getting it done, when I got there, I was pretty nervous. Getting your eyes worked on is a big deal, and despite the fact that refractive eye surgeries have had overwhelming success, there’s always a risk.

I had hoped to give you an update sooner, but it was clear earlier today that my eyes weren’t ready to sit in front of a computer. They’ve been improving continuously. I had my first post-op evaluation this morning, and everything looks good from the doctor’s seat as well.

Thanks to all you fabulous PJ Media readers who weighed in on my pre-op post or sent me encouraging emails.

As I mentioned before, I did not have the traditional all-laser LASIK procedure. I had a fairly new procedure called SMILE.

Here is a video rendering of the procedure I had done:

What attracted me to this procedure was its minimally invasive nature compared to LASIK, which involves the creation of a corneal flap that is flipped out in order to perform the corrective lasering — that always irked me. Despite this, I was ready to take the risk of LASIK when I first started looking into this serious several weeks ago — however, when I was informed of this new procedure, I knew that’s what I wanted to do.

And the process was actually very easy. By my estimate, from the moment I laid down on the table to the time was raised back on my feet was probably no more than 12 minutes, and much of that was the doctor and staff talking me through what was about to happen, getting the laser lined up and such. My right eye was done first, and it was surprising how quickly it all happened. Before I knew it, we were switching over to the left and starting the process over again.

When I got up, my vision was noticeably better, despite the “underwater vision” that you experience immediately after the procedure. The underwater vision has now gone away as my eyes have healed, which is why I’m able to give you this update.

I still have some follow-up appointments ahead of me, and I’m not officially cleared to drive just yet. But I’m already enjoying clear vision without the assistance of glasses or contacts for the first time since second grade, and I couldn’t be happier.

I am looking forward to getting back to my usual routine at PJ Media ASAP!