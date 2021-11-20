A Conservative Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving, a time to count our blessings and give thanks.

Despite the Biden presidency and all its onerous permutations, conservatives do have things to be thankful for. In addition to the perennial acknowledgment and thankfulness extended to members of the armed services, law enforcement, and fire and rescue first responders, here are some right-wing thank-yous I’d like to offer as we head into the heart of the holiday season.

I am thankful for Glenn Youngkin and Virginia. The win there was an earthshattering rebuke of an off-the-rails Democrat agenda. May it presage a cleansing 2022 Red Wave. The cranberry sauce on this blessing is the pleasant void created by the absence of Terry McAuliffe.

Ancillary thanks go to former General Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli for making it close in the blue bastion of New Jersey. And while we’re in the Garden State, thank you to truck driver and concerned citizen Edward Durr, who took on the Democrat machine and ousted one of its main drivers, State Senate President Steve Sweeney.

I am thankful this year for Senator Rand Paul, and his exposure of Anthony “gain-of-function” Fauci. When dogs—the stately beagle, no less—were reportedly harmed in Fauci-funded experimental research, whatever shreds of sympathetic credibility left in the doctor’s aura dissipated like supporters at an election night rally for Hillary Clinton.

The only thing that could have made it worse for Fauci is if Golden Retrievers had been the experimental subjects.

I am thankful for the full exoneration of Kyle Rittenhouse. As Sean Hannity said on his radio show, it was among the biggest “no-brainers” in the history of the universe. Rittenhouse was lawfully defending himself. He might have ended up dead, like Portland Trump supporter Aaron Danielson, slain in the street in cold blood by a far-left radical. There was tension while the jury was out; you never know how the verdict will come down. They got it right.

I am personally thankful for Newsmax TV. It was hard leaving Fox News after twenty-four years, but as a day-one Trump supporter who believes the election was stolen in several key swing states, I had no choice. IMO Newsmax looks and sounds like a Trump-era, America First conservative channel should look and sound.

I am cautiously optimistic, and thankful, that the US Court of Appeals in the Fifth Circuit issued a stay on Biden’s attempt to implement a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for businesses with over 100 employees. COVID-19, while very real, has been coopted by the left and used as a blunt instrument to force the kind of compliance that they hope will set the stage for future tyrannical control. The stay offers hope that the partisan hegemonic coronavirus campaign has peaked, and that a big recalibration is coming. The Biden Regime’s patience may be wearing thin, but the Supreme Court will likely have the final say.

I am thankful that the far-left Marxist Democrats who now control the party will ignore topical comedian Bill Maher when he warns that their insane “woke” agenda is steering them over a cliff.

I give thanks to the growing number of America First Republican candidates who are stepping up to primary the GOP rinos who aided and abetted Joe Biden’s trillion-plus dollar infrastructure bill. The bill would have, and should have, passed on Democrat votes alone, but for the yay-sayers who handed the Democrats a bipartisan talking point.

Godspeed to the challengers.

I am especially thankful that Kamala Harris has not gone anywhere, done anything, or even said anything that positively addresses the real problems facing the nation. Because if she had, it might have ameliorated the solidified perception of her vice presidency as an unequivocal train wreck.

Finally, I am thankful that Joe Biden did not die in office this year, sparing us, at least temporarily, the frightening prospect of Harris afflicting the Oval Office with her callow incompetency. Biden is obviously not running the show, but if he passes, it will be a case of Katie-bar-the-door.

As you grow older, the years seem to flash by evermore quickly. It seems as if I only just recently put away the 2020 Christmas ornaments. Now it’s time to unbox them again.

There are political developments for conservatives to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, but, pausing to reflect upon 2021, the hastening of time might be a good thing.