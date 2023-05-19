Seven Simple Things YOU Can Do TODAY to Fight the Bolshie Threat to Our Nation

I recently had a contest for my audience of The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show. I asked them to pick a topic for me to write about. The winner was someone I’ll call “patriot-friend Dave from upstate New York.”

Patriot Dave from Upstate New York suggested I write an article detailing what We the People can do NOW to save our nation from the commie globalists looking to enslave us. Challenge accepted.

The final battle against the far-left people is on. Roll up your sleeves; there is heavy work to be done.

I asked my friends at PJ Media to offer suggestions, and here is what we have come up with to stop the green-haired, trans pansexual Bolshies from gavaging cricket burgers down the throats of real Americans like you and me.

BONUS ANTI COMMIE MOVE-O-RAMA! Whether it’s a MAGA hat, a Gadsden flag cap, or a Betsy Ross flag t-shirt, I wear a patriotic emblem everywhere I go, (except for a restaurant as I don’t want my food infused with commie DNA). It’s the easiest way to let other patriotic people know they aren’t alone. People always throw me a thumbs-up.

1. Take care of yourself first.

You know how the stewardess tells you to don your air mask first before helping your child? Do that.

Make sure you are as self-sufficient as possible.

Plant a garden. Stock canned goods from Dollar Tree. Get a conceal-carry permit and practice with your weapon. You need to be ready for whatever comes next.

TYRANT-O-RAMA! Germany in the 1930s was a nation of art, science, culture, and engineering. Many believed “it can’t happen here.” Don’t be so foolish.

2. If not you, then who?

Talking about what’s happening to our nation while we still have a First Amendment is key.

People tend to say nothing and then complain that nothing changes.

Speaking up requires courage, especially if you work or hobnob with a bunch of hippy-dippy, prairie fairies who think you are the tinfoil hat wacko.

How you speak up is key. As my friends and I like to say, the best way to wake up the “normies” is to “Jordan Peterson the f*** out of them.” What does that mean?

Rather than blaring, “The Durham report proves the FBI is full of degenerate traitors and needs to be flushed like the feculence they are, and if you don’t see it you’re an idiot,” you might start with something more conversational like, “What do you think of the Durham report?”

If they don’t know about it, you can casually say that the Durham report proves there was no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion, and that Hillary Clinton was behind the whole charade. Start the conversation — and keep it going — but best to not be pushy.

3. For God’s sake, homeschool your kids NOW!

If you have the time and resources, teach your kids at home. You’ll have 100% control over what they do — and do not — absorb.

Perhaps you and a couple of other parents can form a homeschooling class.

If this isn’t possible, take ten minutes per night to ask your kids want they learned today. Did the teacher tell them to keep a secret from you or say anything that made them uncomfortable?

NOT FOR TEACHER-O-RAMA! The news is full of teachers pounding leftist propaganda into their students’ heads. Many admit this publicly. The commies know the future of American Marxism lies in being able to indoctrinate today’s children.

Schools — even expensive ones — are now providing books on how to engage in uh… various types of sex.

Remember the 45 goals of communism for taking over the U.S.A., one of which is “Present homosexuality, degeneracy, and promiscuity as “normal, natural, and healthy”?

Read these Bolshie goals, keep them in mind, and learn how to identify examples of them when you see them.

Like this:

NBC News is upset that a parent filed a police report on a middle school teacher for reading an LGBTQ book to students For some reason they didn’t provide examples from the book which the teacher showed to students. I wonder why… It teaches how to have gay sex and use sex apps. https://t.co/mQ8TkgYsxs pic.twitter.com/bRL7DWzEvb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 17, 2023

Another commie goal, “Discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate and old-fashioned,” has already been achieved. So have all of these.

We have patriotic work to do.

Pause for a cause

Now is a GREAT time to watch a brief video in which Jordan Peterson illustrates how the victimization of a group or groups of people leads to genocide. The Soviets decided the Kulaks had to go and whipped up the “oppressed” poor to kill them. Today’s Marxists are targeting patriotic, white Christians in the exact same way. They are militarizing racial minorities and LGBT folks to hate us. They use labels like “bigot” and “transphobe” to vilify anyone who dares to believe all live matter, or that women shouldn’t have to compete against men.

4. Reclaim the culture.

Celebrate patriotic holidays in a patriotic way. Fly your flags on July 4th, Presidents’ Day, Vietnam Veteran’s Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, etc.

The more we understand and appreciate our past, the less the pinkos can lie to us about it. Also, flying the American flag makes you a tipping point. Others are likely to see it and follow suit.

FLAG-O-RAMA! There was one house in my neighborhood flying a Trump flag. Now there are three houses — two of which are flying more than five flags. Patriotism is contagious.

5. Mock them mercilessly.

Leftists hate when we make fun of them, which is all I do on my radio show and on Facebook. For some reason, the prog-prags are starving for us to take them seriously. Deprive them.

“Let me tell you something about LGBTQ rights. About trans rights. This is only going in one direction: you WILL respect us.” pic.twitter.com/KHi16txM5o — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 1, 2023

6. Stop “losing your religion.”

Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov, who warned us in the 1980s that the commies are well on their way to taking over the U.S. without firing a shot, also gave us a way out.

Bezmenov told us that communism can’t defeat religion. This is the reason the left has been pounding Christianity for decades now.

HYPOCRISY-O-RAMA! The left has built generations of anti-Christian hatred — based on the gay marriage debate — but goes radio-silent when we mention Muslims tossing gay men off of buildings, or “honor-killing” their own, gay kids. Don’t be fooled, the commies don’t care about gay rights, they just want to instill hatred against their greatest obstacle — people of faith.

7. Be courageous.

As I mentioned previously, I wear patriotic American symbols every time I leave my bunker. Yes, I am aware the FBI has decided historically patriotic emblems are a sign of “domestic extremism.” I know that being a loudmouthed “conservative nutjob” on the radio — and a writer here at PJ Media — makes me a target. But I have to practice what I preach.

The Founding Fathers risked their lives, liberties, and fortunes for our country. You can attend a school board meeting, or even run to be a member.

Don’t be afraid. Fear is their weapon. Be peaceful and yet ungovernable. Say the things others believe but are too frightened to say. You just might inspire someone to join the fight. Otherwise, we’ll all be sitting in a gulag asking, “How did this happen in the United States of America?”

The easiest way to fight back is to simply keep the First Amendment alive.

Watch Yuri Bezemenov warn us how close the commies are to taking over North America. This was back in the 1980s.

You can jump to the 59:33 mark to hear Bezemov tell us how religion is the way to stop communism, but I recommend watching the whole thing once or twice a year.