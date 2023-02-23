When the Left Eats Its Own - the 'Gaystapo' Has Come for the New York Times

The New York Post’s Michael Goodwin is reporting that the transamabob army has set its woke, insatiable sights on one of its own, the New York Times.

FACT-O-RAMA! The New York Times — also known as the Gray Lady — is about as ‘woke’ as they come. Watching the trans-harpies attack it is glorious. The left will always eat it own if it doesn’t get 100% of its way.

The New York Times rides the “woke express” 99% of the time, but that slight one percent is what is costing them.

What did the New York Times do to attract the rage of the trans harridans? It dared to question — on a few occasions — the ethics of allowing kids to change their gender.

Letters of scorching condemnation began pouring into the New York Times — many from New York Times employees. Gay ragers and occasional New York Times contributors — like Lena Dunham and Cynthia Dixon — joined the donnybrook as well.

The trans-banshees went so far as to hire a truck to circle the New York Times headquarters with a sign that read, “Dear New York Times: Stop questioning trans people’s right to exist & access medical care.”

Goodwin writes:

Under attack by transgender radicals from inside and outside the paper, top editors of The New York Times face a problem so difficult, I feel sorry for them. Well, almost. The hesitation is warranted because the editors have only themselves to blame. After abandoning standards of fairness to push a crazy woke agenda, they are suddenly discovering that appeasing the far left is impossible. The crash course in common sense comes with the lesson that the more you give the radicals, the more they want. And they don’t ask, they demand and make threats. How did the Gray Lady not see this coming?

A letter — signed by well know members of the gay rage brigade — was hand-delivered to the Times‘ office in Manhattan by officials from the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

Like every other letter written by social justice warriors in a fit of spit-rage typing, there were “demands“:

Stop printing biased anti-trans stories.

Hold a meeting and listen to members of the transgender community.

Hire at least four transgender writers and editors within the next three months.

These “demands” are basically insisting that the New York Times hand control of the paper over to drooling, pink-haired dime-museum employees because they are “offended.”

FACT-O-RAMA! The face-tatted ragers who vociferously demand that you accept them and their lifestyle hate you and want to destroy yours.

The truth is, the New York Times has been about as LGBT-positive as they come.

As you can see from the British rag The Independent, the Times is accused of falling short on its unquestioning devotion to the trans-Stasi — in particular, a child’s “right” to permanently mangle his or her body before they are even old enough to get a tattoo.

New York Times spokesperson Charlie Stadtlander released a statement defining the newspaper’s sudden, open-minded(ish) reporting:

We received the open letter delivered by GLAAD and welcome their feedback. We understand how GLAAD and the co-signers of the letter see our coverage. But at the same time, we recognize that GLAAD’s advocacy mission and The Times’s journalistic mission are different. As a news organization, we pursue independent reporting on transgender issues that include profiling groundbreakers in the movement, challenges and prejudice faced by the community, and how society is grappling with debates about care. The very news stories criticized in their letter reported deeply and empathetically on issues of care and well-being for trans teens and adults. Our journalism strives to explore, interrogate and reflect the experiences, ideas, and debates in society — to help readers understand them. Our reporting did exactly that and we’re proud of it.

The left believes that “words are violence,” and it sees any verbal attempt to thwart a child from removing body parts as an “attack” on all things trans.

Why is the left devoted to sexualizing kids with porn in school libraries? Or inundating them with drag queen story hours? Did I mention the embarrassingly invasive sex survey sent to 15 and 16-year-old students?

Seems “groomerish” to me.

Related: Tell Me Teacher-Groomers Aren’t Real: Degenerate Teacher’s Aide Arrested for Licking the Feet of a Seven-Year-Old

Clearly, no one at the New York Times has suggested that trans people don’t have the “right to exist” or have access to healthcare, but how can the left screamingly defend its evil narrative of seducing kids into the LGBTBlueAnon cult if it can’t play victim, raise voices, threaten, and make “demands”?

Make no mistake, this is a coup at the New York Times. The pink-haired freakshows know they must take over every institution — including a legendary newspaper — to run the world the way they want it to run.