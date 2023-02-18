Long Island High School Sent Students Explicit 'Intimate' Survey to Fill Out

Parents and students alike are furious over a lascivious sex survey sent to 10th-grade students, roughly 15 and 16 years old. The parents were never informed that the survey was being sent to the students’ school-provided computers.

The survey — part of a Healthcare class at Sachem High School East in Farmingville, N.Y. — questioned kids about their sexual preference as well as their sexual history, gender identity, and — oddly — their weight.

Some of the wildly inappropriate questions on the survey include;

Have you ever participated in v*ginal or an*l s*x?

Have you ever participated in oral s*x?

During your life, how many people have you been sexually active with, (V*ginal, An*l, or Oral s*x)?

The survey then goes on to ask about sexual preference.

Which of the following best describes you?

Heterosexual (straight)

Gay or lesbian

Bisexual

Queer

Asexual

Pansexual

I describe my sexual identity in some other way.

I am not sure about my sexual identity (questioning).

I do not know what this question is asking.

The survey then went on to ask students about their weight and whether they planned to gain or lose any. Weird…

As expected, the unacceptably invasive questionnaire was — according to the school superintendent — sent simply for the sake of the students.

“The survey is anonymous and optional and informs the district of areas, in which they can assist their students with available resources for support as needed,” Dr. Christopher J. Pellettieri, Sachem School District Superintendent, responded.

If the survey is anonymous, how can the school offer “assistance and support” to a student who responded to the survey? Is it really anonymous since the school owns the computers the survey was sent on?

Also, what kind of “assistance and support” is needed?

This survey comes at a time when kids — some as young as first grade — are being assailed by drag queen story hours. Other young students have access to books full of stories of gay sex and pedophilia in their school libraries.

Not to mention that almost 350 teachers were arrested in 2022 for sex crimes with kids, 75% of which involved their own students.

The ensuing parental maelstrom on Long Island led to the survey being pulled — for now.

After being inundated with calls from parents, State Sen. Dean Murray (R-East Patchogue), is calling for an investigation.

“I’m 58 years old. I would be embarrassed to ask another adult some of these questions,” Murray stated. “How do you think a tenth-grade student is feeling?”

The school district did not respond to Murray.

“Who is it that came up with these questions? So, we have a lot of questions for the school district,” Murray declared.