Wouldn't It Be Wonderful if the Red Wave Swept Chuck Schumer Out to Sea?

Please, God, I ask for so little! Let this happen!

I spoke with a Suffolk County GOP official who told me Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin is over-performing in both Long Island counties, as well as two counties north of New York City. She also told me Zeldin is over-performing with Asians, who are sick of being pushed in front of subway trains, in all five of New York City’s boroughs. Some analysts say Zeldin is poised to beat Hochul on Staten Island by double digits. The red-wave energy was palpable.

FACT-O-RAMA! Zeldin needs 30% of the NYC vote to win. He has been polling at 35% or more.

Callers to the radio program I sat in on all had the same theme: They were Democrats who were either voting a full red ticket for the first time in their lives or were staying home. Some Democrat callers couldn’t pull the lever for a Republican but they hate Kathy Hochul too much to vote for her. Crime was the number one issue for the mostly cranky Long Islanders.

Early voting in New York City, which always favors Democrats, is just 38.6% of what it was in 2020. Hochul thought calling in Kamala and Hillary would save her commie ass but that just didn’t happen. That’s a lot of votes the entire New York State Democrat ticket does not have — and that includes New York’s favorite sitzpinkler, Chucky Schumer.

FACT-O-RAMA! Hochul refuses to accept that Democrats have caused a crime tsunami throughout the country, including New York State. She called people who don’t buy her version of crime stats “data deniers,” because the left likes to use the word “denier” every chance they get, as it reminds people of “holocaust deniers.” How’s that working out this time, Kathy?

Gov. Kathy Hochul is now openly spreading absurd conspiracy theories about crime, claiming Republican “master manipulators” and “data deniers” want you to falsely think red states are safer than blue ones like New York. Of course, she’s the real data-denier https://t.co/9d52uv5tEO pic.twitter.com/lsCoUg12yd — Faj (@Faj1958) November 7, 2022

What no one seems to be talking about is that every Democrat who stays home will not be casting a vote for Chuck Schumer. And those Dems voting a straight red ticket are voting against Schumer. Things are looking really good for Lee Zeldin — can Schumer win if Hochul does not? Could this be his inglorious end? Will New Yorkers finally send the career jackpudding to the tar pits?

Possibly, but it isn’t a slam dunk. Chuck Schumer is seen as a haughty dinosaur. He has no real fan base in New York State. If enough Democrats stay home or break good and vote for Zeldin, Schumer is toast.

SCHUMER-O-RAMA! Democrat New York gubernatorial candidates have won every election since Schumer got into the U.S. Senate. Can he survive if Hochul gets spanked?

On the other hand, some people will vote for Zeldin but may also vote for Schumer because they haven’t heard of Joe Pinion, the GOP candidate challenging Schumer. Most voters have never heard his name. The New York State GOP has once again dropped the ball and invested very little time and money in Pinion, which is absurd because he is a wonderful candidate.

If Hochul loses and Scumer wins, this tragedy falls directly into the lap of the New York State GOP. It would be a waste of a once-in-a-generation David and Goliath opportunity. Sometimes I wonder if the N.Y. GOP headquarters has been taken over by Cuomo’s deep-state New York donkeys.