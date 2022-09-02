Meet Some of the New York Candidates looking to Save the Empire State from Communism

New York City: Moscow on the Hudson

Whether it’s the latest cocktail craze or a political movement, chances are good the newest fad began in California or New York. I’d like to see an anti-bolshie movement start on a coast and send the pinkos to the showers. California has gone full commie, so we are going to focus on New York because politically it still has a chance. If New York can go red, there is hope for the rest of the nation.

FACT-O-RAMA! The New York State GOP needs an enema. I contacted them twice to volunteer after Obama spanked Mitt Romney for the White House and no one got back to me. They have a bad habit of running no-name candidates with little financial backing, despite a huge following of statewide Republicans. I am beginning to think they’ve been taken over by libs.

New York City residents are ALMOST as liberal as their apparatchik West Coast homies with one slight exception: they’re New Yorkers. They have way less tolerance for “bovine excreta,” especially when it comes to certain things, like skyrocketing crime threatening their kids’ very existence.

New York City and New York State residents (yes, there is a difference. I am going to differentiate between CITY and STATE NYers) agree on at least one thing: crime is out of control.

FACT-O-RAMA! Long Island elephants went four-for-four in landslide elections last November and sent Democrats packing in the typically blue state of New York.

San Francisco can hug their criminals all they like. New York parents aren’t cool with gangbangers trying to use their kids as bullet shields.

Let’s take a look at some of the patriots trying to take New York back from the pinkos.

Joe Pinion: Senate Candidate

Chuck Schumer is a canker on the a** of American politics. He is the herpes sore that will never go away. And here is the weird part: I can’t actually find a left-leaning friend in New York CITY or STATE who likes this stooge.

FACT-O-RAMA! Chuck “the Cuck” Schumer is the cousin of comedian Amy Schumer.

I met the man trying to send Chuck Schumer to the unemployment line at a Long Island Loud Majority (LILM) rally last month. He is a young black man named Joe Pinion.

A black Republican?!?!? Put him in a museum!

When I met Pinion, he was eager to talk to the Ultra MAGA crowd that typically attends a LILM rally. One man expressed the same frustration I have with the NY GOP: when it comes to elections, they are as useless as a pool noodle in a sword fight.

Pinion gave a great speech and made a wonderful first impression on the 400+ MAGA crowd. What he needs is support from the New York GOP. We are two months away from the election and few people have heard Pinion’s name.

Lee Zeldin: Governor

The real battle royale in the Empire State is for the governor’s mansion. Kathy Hochul inherited the keys after former Governor Andrew “handsy” Cuomo was forced into early retirement. Since then, she’s run the state like a good apparatchik. She refuses to fire NYC District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who refuses to hold criminals responsible, even after shooting a cop.

16 year old NYC rapper “C Blu”charged with shooting New York cop & himself on accident… he’s now walking free on $250,000 bond. pic.twitter.com/VNeCgni4TD — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) January 28, 2022

Hochul wanted vaccine mandates for school kids. She was also down with giving COVID meds to “non-white people” first. Isn’t that “systemic racism”?

Lee Zeldin was the House representative for NY-1, which includes most of Suffolk County. He is an Iraq War vet and is well poised to be the next GOP governor in a largely blue state.

Zeldin’s race against Hochul comes down to one major point: crime.

Speaking of crime, Zeldin was attacked on stage earlier this summer.

RELATED: Did Hochul Inspire Zeldin’s Attacker? Some Say Yes.

Cuomo started letting criminals out of jail in 2019. No-bail laws kept the thugs on the streets. New York City’s crime levels exploded. Hochul refuses to do what is necessary, which is to fire DA Alvin Bragg and bring back bail laws, then arrest and prosecute criminals. In the meantime, innocent black people are paying the price for Hochul’s thug-loving nonsense.

Whether it’s cashless bail, the HALT Act, rogue DAs who fail to enforce the law, and so much more, time and again @KathyHochul refuses to step up to protect innocent law-abiding New Yorkers. Here’s a Top 10 list of ways Hochul is failing to protect public safety in New York: — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) August 31, 2022

Zeldin has a real shot of winning. Most New Yorkers are sick of the crime as well as the COVID response nonsense. His problems are the usual problems GOPers in New York State find: a lack of money and a lack of awareness among voters. Some New Yorkers still haven’t heard his name.

SNAFU-O-RAMA! Kathy Hochul recently declared, “Trump and Zeldin and [congressional candidate Marcus] Molinaro, just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong. OK? Get out of town. Because you don’t represent our values.”

Zeldin fired back, “Wow @KathyHochul. You’re losing your marbles lady. Won’t take you up on your psycho demand to leave New York, but what I will do is get in my car right now, drive to NY-19, & do everything in my power to make sure @marcmolinaro wins tomorrow’s Special Election.”

Molinari, currently a county executive, is running to represent the 19th Congressional District in the U.S. House.

Zeldin then traveled to the village of Florida, New York, and was endorsed by the town’s mayor.

Zeldin can win New York State. Why should you care if you don’t live in NY? As I said, movements start on the coasts and press inward to the rest of the nation. Taking New York back from the pinkos would be a huge step in getting the country back on track.

You can donate to Lee Zeldin’s campaign here.