Wake Up! 2022 Is More Important Than 2020, and I Don't Just Mean the Elections

Two years ago the nation was a hot mess. Our population was forced to lock down and avoid crowds. Funerals with more than ten attendees were verboten in my home state of Michigan. Exceptions were made only if you were rioting, burning, looting, killing, and fighting cops, in which case it was “party on, Garth.” Somehow, you couldn’t catch the Bat Stew Flu if you were in a frothing mob fighting police and burning federal buildings for social justice.

It seemed 2020 was (thus far) the high-water mark for BLM agitators and their genderless siblings in Antifa. But don’t worry: I predict they’ll return like a cold sore, sooner than we think and when we least want them.

Democratic leaders didn’t ignore the carnage taking place in their cities; they cheered it on. Kamala Harris pimped a bail fund to keep the rioters out of jail and back on the streets where they could cause more damage. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durken beclowned herself by referring to the anarchy in her town as the “summer of love,” despite young people being murdered and injured by gunfire in a part of her city she allowed violent extremists to occupy. She was down with the struggle until protestors marched to her home and called for her head as well.

Durkan shut down the occupied “CHOP” zone not 24 hours later.

We watched the “fiery but mostly peaceful” chaos on the news every night. It seemed the Republic was in serious trouble.

Two years on, things are getting even dicier. There aren’t any lefty riots taking place at the moment, but my Spidey sense tells me something way more sinister is afoot.

Democrats have spent the last six years pretending Trump is an existential threat to our Republic, but my radar screen is picking up different “blips.” Now that the Donkeys are in full control, I’ve been getting more than just a whiff of the bolshie nonsense wafting through our nation. Remember, the left accuses Trump of whatever dirty pool they’re shooting. When they say Trump is trying to end Democracy, I immediately assume they are up to some nefarious, Republic-gutting monkeyshines.

The Democrats just giddily voted to hire and arm 87,000 IRS agents. They have amassed roughly 5 million rounds of ammo. Why would pencil-pushing accountants need guns and bullets? We’re likely to find out the hard way. I hope I’m wrong, but anyway you slice it, the Democrats are building up some serious street muscle.

Meanwhile, Trump has threatened hinted he will run for the White House again.

The left just can’t have that. Merrick Garland sent his FBI to raid the home of one of the two patriots most likely to run as the Republican candidate in 2024. I don’t have a crystal ball but I’m guessing he did it for at least one of two reasons: 1) eventually arrest Trump to try to keep him from running, winning, and purging the federal government of the toilet people in the deep state, or 2) retrieve info about Russia-gate and Hillary’s involvement in it. Either way, it’s unprecedented and unacceptable — and I believe it’s just the tip of the Democrats’ apparatchik iceberg.

FACT-O-RAMA! The FBI took Trump’s passport in their Mar-a-Lago raid, though he hasn’t been charged with a crime.

We saw this coming. Let’s remember how the Department of Justice (DOJ) went after Trump cronies like Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, and General Flynn. Manafort just released a book claiming he was threatened with prison if he didn’t lie and help the DOJ entrap Trump. Flynn was accused of lying to the FBI after an FBI agent claimed he didn’t lie at all. The DOJ has been gunning for Trump’s troops since he came down the escalator and announced he was running for the Republican slot in the 2016 election.

Since that election, the DOJ has decided that standing up for your kids at a school board meeting makes you a domestic terrorist. Wearing a “Don’t tread on me” Gadsden flag baseball cap makes you a “militia violent extremist.” You better trash that “seditious” Betsy Ross flag coozie before your liberal sister-in-law and her man-bunned pansexual partner report you to 1-800-EXTREME. And don’t forget that the DOJ also artificially inflated stats on domestic white violent extremism.

I abhor knee-jerk reactions as well as violence and I would never recommend either, but I do want to stress that it’s long past time to sit back and “hope things work themselves out.” If you aren’t contacting your members of congress, you don’t get to complain when the feds rehearse “Ruby Ridge, the Musical” on your front lawn.

Despite the libs pretending Trump is a threat to our Republic, it’s the Democrats who weaponized the DOJ and hired an 87,000-man IRS hit squad. Biden is the joker who tried to fire anyone who wouldn’t bend their knee and raise their sleeve to do their part to help the vaccine industrial complex. I also can’t see Trump firing members of the military if they chose to opt out of taking a vaccine that we now know means nothing.

The good news is this: A handful of congresspeople are standing up, and it’s a few more than the usual four we typically see. We are all holding our breath and hoping things change after the November midterms, but hope alone isn’t gonna cut it. It’s time to talk with people and get them involved. Push people to vote to keep our republic. It’s easier than shooting our way out of communism. And no, I’m not suggesting violence — stop talking about another Civil War. Don’t take the bait.

Check out Eric Trump’s tweet. This is how we fight back. If you don’t see your Rep.’s signature below, it’s time to send him or her an email.

