Don't like the SCOTUS Decisions this Week? Blame a Greedy Liberal

The liberals had it all. Abortion was legal everywhere, gay people were getting married, and there were tons of gun laws on the books. It was lefty heaven. Then they got greedy.

Abortion

Legal abortion wasn’t enough. Leftist goblins pushed for the “right” to kill a child days before she was born. Even the “I’m pro-choice up to a point” crowd was repulsed. But portly, green-haired, unf***able lefty women pressed onward. They “demanded” abortions up to the point when the kid was in third grade. That’s when they blew it.

But leftists can’t help themselves. They are greedy people who were never told “no.” Blame them for the death of Roe v Wade.

FACT-O-RAMA! Ruth Bader Ginsburg was pro-choice, but even she knew the Supreme Court should not be involved in the abortion issue. It should have been left up to the states from the beginning.

LGBT Fascists

The greed continued. Gay people fought for the right to get married. They got it. Then they let their LGB movement get hijacked by the “Ts.” Trans people weren’t happy to live their lives in peace and privacy. They fought for the “right” to relieve themselves in the opposite sex’s restroom. And they got it. But that still wasn’t enough.

Next, they fought for and won the “freedom” to dominate women’s sports.

Hungry for even more power, they screamed “transphobe!” at everyone who chose not to play along in the “trans women are real women” charade, and they pressed to have people fined or fired for not playing make-believe with them. If Carl is Carla now, you better play the crazy game too or you might lose your house.

And though the left is certain that an 18-year-old’s brain is too mushy to buy an AR-15, they believe a 15-year-old is somehow mature enough to have his penis cut off and join the trans brigade.

All the left had to do was enjoy their same-sex marriage rights, but somehow the movement became about recruiting kids. Now I’m left to wonder: was that always the goal?

FACT-O-RAMA! Just over 50% of transgender teens will attempt suicide. Why are we letting the movement recruit kids into their sickness? Because people are afraid of being branded “transphobic” and losing their jobs.

And what came after the authoritarian “call me she or lose your house” nonsense? Drag queens! Who are now fighting for the “right” to shake their waxed asses at kids for recruitment entertainment purposes. And let’s not forget the pedophiles hiding under LGBT camouflage. Leftist toilet people now refer to pedos as “MAPs,” meaning “Minor Attracted Persons.” They are softening the language to make child predators sound normal.

Why couldn’t gay people just get married, enjoy their victory, and live their lives? Because someone got greedy.

PEDO-RAMA! Hey, look! Here’s a drag queen from PA facing 25 counts of child pornography. Maybe the LGBT crew should police its own, for once.

Gun Control

The left had been stacking up “Ws” in the gun control department as well. Then they turned our cities into third-world sh*tholes. Crime became rampant. Stalinists like New York Gov. Kathy Hochul refuse to bring back bail laws, keeping criminals on the streets to ply their trade. Thanks to far-left Democrats, our country is looking at record crime rates. Maybe, maybe, if the Democrats hadn’t gone full Marx-tard and created a crime tsunami, the people of New York state wouldn’t want a concealed carry permit in the first place.

If you don’t like the SCOTUS decisions this week, go thank a greedy, purple-haired freakshow leftist for making them happen. If you do like the decisions, pour a drink and have a great weekend! There is nothing more entertaining than a lefty meltdown!

Check out this guy. He gets it.