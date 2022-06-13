Grab Your Rubber Chicken! Four Examples That Prove We Are Living in a Clown World

A tiny car has pulled up into the nation’s driveway and a flood of zany boffos is spurting out of it like cheap vodka vomitously spewing from the nose of a drunken frat boy. Welcome to the Democrat Party’s America. HONK HONK.

Everyone with the IQ of a carrot knows the Democrats are destroying our nation and that, worse, they are doing it on purpose. Well, everyone except for your liberal sister-in-law and her flannel-clad, non-binary, soi-boi partner. They believe high prices are good, background checks for gun purchases don’t exist, and “restorative justice” will save our nation. I wish D-Con sold cans of “Clown-B-Gone.”

The great jester push is on. Here are four examples proving that our nation has been hijacked by bozos.

Clown World Example # 1: Washington “Commanders” Football Team Fines a Coach for Free Speech

The defensive coordinator of the NFL’s Washington Commanders, Jack Del Rio, was fined $100,000 for daring to suggest January 6 was a “dust-up” compared to the carnage caused by the animals in Antifa and BLM. Pssst, he’s right, but being right goes against the lefty narrative.

Here’s the kicker: Players were applauded for taking a knee regarding the laughable myth that police are “hunting black men.” When Del Rio stated the obvious–that J6 doesn’t compare to the Floyd riots–the bootlickers in the NFL were quick to pounce. Check out this tweet from Ron Rivera, the head coach of the Commanders. His clown nose must have shot off when his Pinocchio schnoz kicked in. How many clown myths can YOU count in this tweet?

Coach Rivera couldn’t beclown himself fast enough. The ONLY thing he got right was Del Rio’s right to free speech.

Is Rivera really this stupid or does he just enjoy the taste of commie boots crocs? The only lives lost on J6 were those of protesters. Ashli Babbit, all 135 lbs of her, was deemed a “threat” and was shot to death even though she was unarmed and on the other side of a door from the shooter. Several others died of heart attacks and natural causes. We still don’t know how Rosanne Boylan died, but it might have something to do with Capitol Police repeatedly striking her motionless body. You can see it here:

FACT-O-RAMA! If you believe 350,000 people, many over 40 years old, showed up to topple the government but forgot to bring guns, I would like to sell you my leprechaun who makes a killer Manhattan.

Apparently, Coach Rivera was too busy sniffing his water-squirting flower to realize that J6 resulted in 140 officers being injured. The George Floyd riots led to 2,037 wounded cops and one killed. Estimated damages from J6 are roughly $1.5 million. The Floyd riots cost no less than $1 billion–it might even be $2 billion.

RealClearInvestigations did the best comparison of J6 and the Saintly George Floyd riots. RCI had more to say:

The summer 2020 riots resulted in some 15 times more injured police officers, 23 times as many arrests, and estimated damages in dollar terms up to 1,300 times more costly than those of the Capitol riot.

Authorities have pursued the largely Trump-supporting Capitol rioters with substantially more vigor than suspected wrongdoers in the earlier two cases, and prosecutors and judges alike have weighed Capitol riot defendants’ political views in adjudicating their cases.

Dozens of accused Capitol rioters have been held in pretrial detention for months, where they have allegedly been mistreated.

In the summer 2020 riots, the vast majority of charges were dismissed, as they were in the Inauguration 2017 unrest.

I quit watching football several seasons ago. Rivera is yet another reason to spend Sundays cleaning the garage.

Clown World Example # 2: “We Need Gun Laws”

Repugnant leftists have no problem standing on a pile of dead children to squawk about how we need more gun laws when they refuse to enforce the laws we have. Soros-backed district attorneys (DA) have been letting criminals out of jail in many of our biggest cities, and those SWEET no bail laws keep them out.

Check out this tweet. A thug with a history of carrying illegal guns SHOT A COP and yet all his charges were dropped.

'Agenda-driven judge' who cut teen rapper C Blu loose is partially responsible for NYC crime surge: source https://t.co/nfVARtmD3E via @nypmetro — L.A. Phil (@Angeleno1955) June 9, 2022

This case is from New York City, which has some of the harshest gun laws in the nation. Nothing funnier than libs crying about “gun control” when they won’t enforce the laws they have, but then again, it was never about taking guns from thugs who have shot a cop. They just want to take them from people like us.

Clown World Example # 3: “Assault Weapons Are the Problem”

In 2019, 215 people were killed by ALL types of rifles combined, not just the big, bad, scary AR-15. Roughly 3X as many people were beaten to death by feet and fists, and almost 7X as many were killed with knives. I refuse to believe Democrats don’t know these stats, because this information comes from their own FBI KGB. They know damn well AR-15s are rarely used in crimes, but as I said, the Democrats are cool with cop-shooting gang-bangers walking out of court free. The commies want your weapons.

Clown World Example # 3: “That Man in a Dress Is a Woman, and a VICTIM, You BIGOT!”

Nope, it’s a dude in a dress with a mental illness. That cat is suffering from something called gender dysphoria. His odds of attempting suicide are at least 50%. Playing along with his illness only makes it worse, not to mention hurting all the women he is going to beat in tennis next year at the University of Libtard.

QUEST-O-RAMA! Can anyone show me a list of athletes who were champs as a man and when pretending to be a woman? I can’t find many.

I support a person’s desire to wear whatever they want. I’m currently wearing a t-shirt that states “Ashli Babbit- American Hero” and I demand the same acceptance (good luck!) Who would have a tougher time walking through Times Square in NYC–a man in a pencil skirt, or you in a MAGA hat? They can stick that victim card in their waxed, non-binary tail feathers.

FACT-O-RAMA! I know a ton of straight lib guys who scream that a dude in a dress is a “real woman,” yet I don’t know ANY who have had sex with one.

Clown World Example # 4: “Gas Prices Aren’t Biden’s Fault, Oil Is a Global Commodity”

I’m seeing jackpuddings scream this on Facebook a lot lately. Correct: Oil is a global commodity, and it is more or less based on supply and demand. Biden has gutted the supply with his war on fossil fuels. He is ending oil drilling as he TOLD us he would. His insane, dementia-laced decision has led to gas prices going up across the world.

Looky here:

This is why you can't afford gas. https://t.co/9YqNdrXhgI — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show (@KDJRadioShow) June 13, 2022

Being a liberal today must be exhausting. I can’t imagine forcing myself to read and believe an ever-expanding list of clown myths like men are women, guns are killing people, the George Floyd riots were “peaceful protests,” J6 was an “insurrection,” and Biden isn’t to blame for the price of gas and the ensuing inflation.

And don’t forget: YOU’RE an idiot if you go to church.

If you think of more clownery examples, please put them in the comments. I need a shower.

P.S. Comments are now reserved for VIP customers. You can read why we have these new changes here.

If you are not yet a VIP member, you can become one today HERE. Use promo code SAVEAMERICA for 40% off your annual VIP or VIP Gold membership. For less than ONE Bidenflated gallon of gas per month, you can be part of this club of patriots.