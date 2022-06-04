It's Not MY Second Amendment Right — It's OURS, and Yes, It's Worth the Price

There, I said it. I’ll be the big, bad monster “gun nut” the left can hate. Lefties need conservative boogeymen to disdain. I volunteer for the role of “firearm hobgoblin.”

Now for some reality. Everyone believes that kids getting shot is abhorrent. Some of us also think it’s repulsive to dismember a kicking child four days before it’s born or support an attention-starved, 12-year-old boy’s decision to lop off his penis for Facebook “likes,” but that is another conversation.

Nevertheless, the left is willing happy eager to use a school shooting to ask us the following: “Are a bunch of dead kids worth your Second Amendment right???!?!?!”

This question is obviously a vulgar attempt at a “gotcha” moment that liberals use to reinforce their hateful belief that conservatives are fearful, self-absorbed, soulless ghouls suffering from “crotch poverty” who grasp at guns to feel manly.

Also, it’s OUR Second Amendment right. It is a right for all Americans, and more Americans should take it seriously.

The response tweet is from a bot; I checked.

If not now, then when internet tough guy? 19 dead kids and to you, that blood is worth your right to have an AR15 to compensate for your tiny pecker. Take that trump flag and shove it bozo. — I Hate It Here (@PalsTheKid3) May 27, 2022

The Second Amendment isn’t about shooting deer; it’s about killing tyrants who have shredded our Constitution and taken control of our government. The jackpuddings on the left either ignore this fact or are too stupid to think that we may need to stand up and fight for our nation someday, possibly soon. Or they are in on it.

My favorite lefty lemmings are the bootlickers who say, “You only have a gun; you can’t fight nukes, you stupid Crucifix-clutcher!”

For starters, the U.S. military is highly unlikely to nuke 20,000,000 patriotic Americans who dare stand up for democracy. Nor do I foresee a gun battle in a peach orchard, cornfield, or a suburban neighborhood. I am not predicting Bull Run Part III outside of Washington, D.C. Then again, there was a time when I didn’t think the Democrats would steal a presidential election.

I do see a situation where the Democrats steal a move from Australia and use COVID-19 as an excuse to lock up people they deem “high risk.” Where would I get such a tinfoil hat idea? From the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). They call it “shielding:”

The shielding approach aims to reduce the number of severe COVID-19 cases by limiting contact between individuals at higher risk of developing severe disease (“high-risk”) and the general population (“low-risk”). High-risk individuals would be temporarily relocated to safe or “green zones” established at the household, neighborhood, camp/sector or community level depending on the context and setting.1,2 They would have minimal contact with family members and other low-risk residents.

Everyone involved in forcing that vaccine on humanity should be arrested and tried. And even if you don’t agree with me now, you will within a few years. Monsters. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 3, 2022

Keep in mind that this is all about “protecting” you from a scenario where 98.8% of KNOWN cases of the Bat Stew flu have survived in the U.S. I say “KNOWN” because tens of millions of Americans have tested positive with tests at home and self-medicated. Millions of kids have likely gotten the Hong Kong Fluey and shown no symptoms and hence weren’t even tested. Johns Hopkins University and the CDC will never know how many actual cases we’ve had.

More about the CDC’s “shielding” plan: “In theory, shielding may serve its objective to protect high-risk populations from disease and death. However, implementation of the approach necessitates strict adherence1,6,7, to protocol.”

Strict adherence you say? COVID camps? To anyone paying attention, that dirty AR-15 and those demonic 30-round mags don’t seem so bad now, do they? I don’t know about you but I’m not going to one of Fauci’s “shielding camps.”

FACT-O-RAMA! The CDC will decide who is/is not “high risk.”

Here is one more from the CDC’s shielding nonsense:

Social/Cultural/Religious Practices Consideration: Plan for potential disruption of social networks. Explanation: Community celebrations (religious holidays), bereavement (funerals) and other rites of passage are cornerstones of many societies. Proactive planning ahead of time, including strong community engagement and risk communication is needed to better understand the issues and concerns of restricting individuals from participating in communal practices because they are being shielded. Failure to do so could lead to both interpersonal and communal violence.21,22

The CDC is already anticipating violence when they lock us up. Joe Biden wants your guns. Get it yet?

I STRONGLY recommend you read what the CDC/federal government has planned for “our protection.”

Just enforce the current gun laws that are ALREADY ON THE BOOKS. If enforced, any person with a mental health illness would not be allowed to purchase a firearm. But the Democrats are assaulting the Constitution and want packing of the Supreme Court to ASSAULT OUR FREEDOMS. pic.twitter.com/e1rgdAVPMT — David Jenkins (@davo33r) April 19, 2021

Republicans understand the importance of the Constitution, and we are willing to fight to keep it intact. Democrats see it as a roadblock to pinko paradise and have been trying to dismantle it for years.

Biden urged the CDC to enact an “eviction moratorium,” meaning that people didn’t have to pay rent. This was blatantly unconstitutional. He did it anyway. Biden also tried to have your employer fire you if you didn’t get an untested “vaccine.” That’s called authoritarianism, and the Constitution was written to keep it off of American soil.

The Democrats view the Constitution the way some people look at the rules of Monopoly; they go with the basics and try to change the ones they don’t like. You know, like ending the Electoral College and raising the number of Supreme Court judges.

Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) gave away the Democrats’ bolshie playbook at a House Judiciary Committee meeting last Thursday.

“You will not stop us from advancing the Protecting Our Kids Act today,” he threatened. “If the filibuster obstructs us, we will abolish it. If the Supreme Court objects, we will expand it. And we will not rest until we have taken weapons of war out of circulation and our communities each and every day.”

Sure, the unknown congressman is screeching to the choir, but he said the secret part out loud. The enemy is at the gate front door.

Albert Einstein is reported to have written his son and said, “There’s something amazing about America’s democracy, it’s got a gyroscope and just when you think it’s going to go off the cliff, it rights itself.”

Einstein never factored in the possibility of stolen elections. Let’s face it: if the Democrats’ ideas are so good, “allegedly” stealing elections wouldn’t be necessary.

Communism, Nazism, authoritarianism — call it what you like. It’s time for conservatives to wake up and realize, “Yes, it CAN happen here.” And liberals need to understand that the pesky Second Amendment is the last hope we have of stopping them. I really hope the Democrats don’t take it that far, but I don’t trust them. Neither should you.