Abortion-Hungry Crybabies Target Churches on Mother's Day

Even mothers can’t get a day off from left-wing hysteria.

On the day we will be honoring the women who carried us to birth and raised us, radical miscreants are planning to take their battle to kill babies to Catholic churches this Sunday. All nine of them. Check it out:

Whether you’re a “Catholic for Choice”, ex-Catholic, of other or no faith, recognize that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe. Stand at or in a local Catholic Church Sun May 8. #WarOnWomen #MothersDayStrike pic.twitter.com/v2vtpd12Gp — Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) May 3, 2022

Talk about hackneyed. Haven’t we seen enough of those Handmaid’s Tale Halloween costumes yet?

I like their name, “Ruth Sent Us.” Is that supposed to be Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the SCOTUS darling of the left who refused to retire so that Obama could replace her — and who thought that Roe v. Wade was a bad decision? Instead, she hung on until Trump was president, died, and was replaced by Amy Coney Barrett, one of the justices who potentially may have voted to rescind Roe. These clowns really should have thought this through a little more.

LAUGH-O-RAMA! The Twitter group “Ruth Sent Us” has 1,951 followers, one of whom is the New York Young Republican Club.

This group, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, has a whopping 2,583 followers. Their sister site in Chicago has a staggering 144 followers. To give you some perspective, the now-retired satire profile “Florida Man” which made fun of stupid guys in Florida, has over 360,000 followers.

FACT-O-RAMA! Roughly 85 million unwanted pregnancies could be avoided worldwide if people used birth control properly.

Could things get ugly? Of course. Pro-abortion groups have released the addresses of the right-leaning Supreme Court judges who think the states, not the feds, should decide to allow or restrict abortions. The White House is okay with doxxing SCOTUS justices. What’s the message? Do whatever you want to those judges.

If the recent past has proven anything to us, it’s this: leftist protestors burn, loot, and assault people with near impunity. Why would we expect anything less when they go after justices with whom they disagree? Expect Antifa prags to pull up their battle-panties and hit the streets.

Related: Being Pro-Abortion Isn’t a Fight Against ‘Old White Men Trying to Control Women’s Bodies,’ It’s an Escape Hatch for the Irresponsible

Also, what are the attention-starved trans wackjobs going to do to make Mother’s Day all about them? In Australia, one trans-man is calling for a name change. Mother’s Day is too “non-inclusive” since it’s all about those pesky “moms.” This non-binary, um, person is suggesting “Nurturer’s Day.”

FACT-O-MAMA! Roughly 58% of women in prison and 80% of women in jail are mommies.

I want to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms. You’ve earned it. We won’t let the wackjobs, miscreants, and non-binary Antifa dolts take this day from you. Whether you are at home, in church, or doing time, Happy Mother’s Day!