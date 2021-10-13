Fact-Checking Facebooks COVID Fact-Checkers: Eight Facts They Can't Deny

The inevitable politicization of COVID meant one thing: The libs will believe whatever Don Lemon tells them, and thinking people will look for the facts. In the meantime, both sides will slug it out on Facebook.

Facebook has what they like to call “independent fact-checkers” fighting the battle against “fake news.” These are actually Zuckerdope’s flunkies, putting warnings on, or deleting, anything that goes against the liberal narrative. If you don’t believe me, post a Project Veritas video of a Johnson and Johnson employee telling an undercover reporter that kids don’t need a vaccine, or a Pfizer scientist stating “your antibodies are probably better than the vaccination.”

I did. My post was taken down and I got a Zuckwarning telling me that they “encourage free expression, but don’t allow false information about COVID-19 that could contribute to physical harm.”

So much for following the science. Or the scientists.

We’ve been arguing with COVID-tards for well over a year. What’s the point? Educating a liberal is like trying to milk a horse. When we post proof of what’s really happening, Facebook takes it down. For all I care, the milksops on the left can wear masks when they’re sky-diving.

There are eight things I see people arguing about a lot on Facebook. I decided that it’s MY turn to be an independent fact-checker. Here is what I learned:

COVID Survivability Rate

Much has been said about the survivability rate. Facebook libs say that catching COVID is a death sentence. They think the corona ghost haunts us and takes our kids in the night. Thinkers usually say the survivability rate is nearly 99%.

Answer: As per Johns Hopkin University, only 1.6% of COVID patients in the U.S. will die from the virus. America’s COVID survivability rate is 98.4%. The younger you are, the better your odds of survival become.

COVID Kills, No Co-Morbidities Needed

Leftists believe COVID and COVID alone is a dangerous killer. Many believe that the 714,243 Americans who have died “of COVID” had nothing else wrong with them. Conservatives argue that co-morbidities play a big part in the COVID death rate.

Answer: As per the CDC, only 6% of those 714,243 people died of COVID alone. That’s 42,854 COVID deaths in 20 months. That means 94% of people who died “of COVID” had at least one comorbidity. They actually had an average of 2.9 co-morbidities per patient.

Masks Work, So #MaskUp

We’ve all seen videos of loony leftists losing their religion over a thinking American not wearing a mask. This woman was tased by a cop twice her size, over a confrontation that started because she wouldn’t wear a mask outside, (SPOILER ALERT- I’ll show you that masks are a bit of a joke, and being outside is a good move when it comes to COVID).

Fauci famously told us masks don’t work. Then he claimed he lied so there wouldn’t be a mask shortage, and said we should all wear a Fauci face diaper. Then he said we should wear two. Fauci is a hack and a doofus.

Answer: As per the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) different masks have different efficacy rates. Your standard, blue “procedure” mask that we all wore is only 38.5% effective. If you want to cut up a nylon stocking and add it to the procedure mask, you’re up to 80.2% effective. Your standard three-layer, N.Y. Yankees cotton mask is only 26.5% effective.

Lockdowns Work

Almost the entire world went into lockdown in March of 2020. Some restrictions in the U.S. weren’t removed until June 2021. Stores closed, businesses went under, and the world suffered financially. Was it worth it?

Answer: Sweden didn’t do much in the face of COVID and their stats are great. They’ve had far fewer deaths than many countries, and their economy wasn’t ravaged.

Also, 66% of New York’s China flu patients had sheltered at home. They locked down and got COVID anyway. Our economy was gutted and yet here we are at over 714,243 deaths.

Most of The Unvaxxed Are Conservative White People

Progressive Facebook warriors believe conservative white people are the least likely to bend their knees and raise their sleeves. True, some conservatives have been reluctant to allow a new vaccine into their bodies, but are they the only ones hesitant to get the jab?

Answer: No. Younger people and black folks, most of whom voted for President Biden, are also less likely to get the vaccination.

Vaccinated people Can’t Contract or Transmit COVID

Rachel Madcow lost her marbles on the air, blaming the unvaccinated (and in her eyes, Republicans) for the ongoing COVID deaths. Not to be out-doped, Don Lemon poked his empty head into the nonsense, blaming red states for the continuing pandemic.

Answer: Wrong. Getting vaccinated doesn’t prevent you from contracting or transmitting COVID. “Breakthrough” cases are now common around the world, including more than 50% of COVID of patients in Israel, affecting the most vulnerable.

If you don’t believe me, listen to Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, explain it to Wolf Blitzer: “Our vaccines are working exceptionally well. They continue to work well with delta with regard to severe illness and death, but what they can’t do anymore is prevent transmission,” she said.

Are “COVID Camps” Coming to the U.S?

I’ve seen lefties on Facebook making jokes about “conspiracy theory wackjob” conservatives barking about COVID camps opening in the U.S. Is this possible in the land of the free? Is the CDC planning on camps for vulnerable Americans?

Answer: The CDC started quietly discussing “COVID camps” on their site back in the summer of 2020. Many people didn’t like the word “camp,” so the CDC now refers to it as “shielding” but they clearly use the word “camp” on their site.

The shielding approach aims to reduce the number of severe COVID-19 cases by limiting contact between individuals at higher risk of developing severe disease (“high-risk”) and the general population (“low-risk”). High-risk individuals would be temporarily relocated to safe or “green zones” established at the household, neighborhood, camp/sector or community level depending on the context and setting.1,2They would have minimal contact with family members and other low-risk residents.

This is important: The CDC site states that they want to limit contact “between individuals at higher risk,” NOT individuals with COVID. Does that mean our elderly parents are going to “Camp Biden” and will have “minimal contact with family”? Or do the feds decide who isn’t and is high-risk (like perhaps the unvaccinated)?

We are watching Australia fall from a land of freedom to an island of authoritarianism. They are building camps, they are going door-to-door to see if people are locking down, they are pepper-spraying kids and women who oppose the vaccine and mask mandates. We would be foolish to think it can’t happen here. I, for one, won’t be hauled off to one of Biden’s camps.

Related: Have You Seen What’s Happening in Australia? It’s Coming to the U.S. Next.

There you have it, patriots. All the ammo you need, with receipts, to win a Facebook argument with an idiot. The problem is, Zuckerpuke will probably take this article down if you post it.