Why Is the FBI Working for the Democrats?

My biggest complaint about President Trump is that he didn’t drain the FBI’s section of the swamp. I had no idea the FBI occupied the deep end of the bog. Maybe President Trump didn’t either.

Firing Director James Comey and agent Peter Strzok wasn’t nearly enough.

I spoke with a friend and retired FBI agent who told me politics aren’t a part of the job. Apparently, he never met Merrick Garland.

The FBI Is America’s the Democrats’ Police Force Gestapo

If you don’t think the FBI is now Democrat “muscle,” let’s take a look at what we know:

Just before the 2020 election, the election everyone thought Hillary would win, then-Director Comey decided not to investigate Crooked Hillary and her vanishing 33,000 emails. Nor did he look into her seeming involvement in using the State Dept. to line her pockets. In fact, it seems Comey helped hide Hillary’s skullduggery.

Strzok famously bragged to his side piece, fellow agent Lisa Page, that the FBI had an “insurance policy” to keep Trump out of the White House.

Hunter Biden is filthy and yet walks on water. What’s on all those stolen laptops?

The Department of Justice (DOJ) dropped almost half of the federal charges against Antifa and BLM in Portland alone. The lib prosecutors dropped roughly 90% of the local charges.

SHOCKING: Biden admin is dropping charges for rioters who attack federal buildings “feds have dismissed..charges against violent rioters in Portland. They have dropped charges such as assault on a law enforcement officer, arson, and other violent crimes”https://t.co/L6NgP2zqsI — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) March 4, 2021

Here is the punchline: Despite letting violent Antifa gals go free, the FBI, to this day, has a “pinned” tweet on its Twitter profile (the first tweet you’ll see) asking for help in finding those nasty selfie-taking “insurrectionists” from January 6.

Did I mention some of those arrested for January 6 are still in solitary confinement? Rioting is OK as long as you’re with the Democrats.

I vaguely recall human rights groups clamoring over the treatment of those poor jihadists at Guantanamo Bay. Where are they now that Americans languish in federal prison?

FACT-O-RAMA! The FBI sheepishly admitted they found scant evidence that January 6 was an “insurrection.”

Merrick Garland threatened to send his jackboots to Arizona to “look into” the election audit. Why not send people to help? What is this country without democracy?

Arizona state senator threatens Merrick Garland with prison if he interferes with the audit. https://t.co/jKZdS7t6rq — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) June 12, 2021

PJ Media’s own Megan Fox reports on the latest FBI nonsense. The FBI is now going to haunt local school board meetings since conservative parents aren’t happy the schools are teaching critical race theory to their kids. Nor are they ok with teachers, who are members of Antifa, teaching their children.

Does the FBI think local police can’t handle a cranky Karen? Of course not. They know the “civil war” everyone is predicting has started, peacefully, at the school board meeting level. They are trying to scare people into not standing up for their children.

"I'm not aware of anything like this in American history… You're using the FBI to intervene in school board meetings." – @HawleyMO to Chief of Staff at FBI Lisa Monaco pic.twitter.com/dtgdk6mGrt — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) October 5, 2021

The question is: Why is the FBI working for the Democrats? Has the FBI been taken over by commies? Are they in on the swamp’s corruption? Perhaps they are fans of Hunter Biden’s amateur porn channel?

Whatever the reason, the nation needs answers, not federal agents “infiltrating” school board meetings in the name of national security.