Will Black People Save the Nation From Vax Passport Mandates?

New York City’s Mayor de Blasio has tried every trick in the book to get people to raise their sleeves and bend their knees. First, he started with bribes, then he moved on to threats.

People have to get vaccinated. And we had a long period where it was voluntary, there was incentives, it was compassionate and kind, but now it’s time to get a little blunter about the fact that everyone needs to get vaccinated for the good of their family, their community, their country. And a lot of people, I think, are close to that point, but they needed a little more of a push. So, here’s a clear message. We’re saying, if you want to go and enjoy great restaurants – amen. You want to go to movie theaters, go to the gym, that’s great. If you want all that, you’ve got to get vaccinated. You want to work in those places? You’ve got to get vaccinated for the good and the health of everyone around you as well.

Get the vaccination or you can’t go to the gym, see a movie, eat at a restaurant, or work at any of the above to feed your family.

When nobody needs to show papers to vote (while millions of illegals are pouring in), but Americans need to show papers in order to EAT at a restaurant, something probably ain’t right. — Jordan Rachel (@TheJordanRachel) September 22, 2021

The one factor de Blasio and the rest of the leftists seem to have missed, or ignored, is that black folks, not “white supremacists” in MAGA hats, are leading the charge away from the vaccination.

BLM protesting vaccine mandates is the crossover hit we’ve been waiting for. — Jack Murphy 🇺🇸 ⚔️ (@jackmurphylive) September 23, 2021

As PJ Media’s own Stacey Lennox reported, black folks are some of the least likely to get vaccinated. Yet they appear to be the most likely to fight back against the vaccine passport mandate, literally.

Three black women from Texas recently attacked an Asian hostess at New York City’s “Carmine’s” restaurant over a vaccine passport disagreement. Whereas I think there is nothing more entertaining than watching the left eat one another, this is an especially tasty problem for the libs as it involves potential Asian hate, black rights, and the left’s burning desire to see everyone vaccinated. But wait, there’s more! Now BLM is involved, and this time they are targeting the Democrats’ vaccine passports.

BLM holds 'Cancel Carmine's' protests outside famed restaurant in NYC https://t.co/72cEkVFNtn via @MailOnline — JFRMI (@JFRMI1) September 22, 2021

The “R” Word

BLM staged a protest outside of Carmines, claiming, among other things, that vaccine passports are “segregation” and Carmine’s is “racist” (they claim the Asian hostess dropped an “N-bomb” on the three ladies), so the left had to let them protest. What choice did they have? We tolerated BLM and their non-binary siblings of Antifa when they torched cities in the name of Saintly George Floyd, and the sexual assaulter Jacob Blake, who made Kamala Harris “proud.” Now the joke is on the Democrats. Those three women who attacked the Asian hostess were clearly out of line (can the left say that, or is that too “racist” to mention?).

“Seventy-two percent of black people in this city from ages 18 to 44 are unvaccinated, said Chivona Newsome, co-founder of NYC’s BLM Chapter, at the protest. “So what is going to stop the Gestapo, I mean the NYPD, from rounding up black people, from snatching them off the train, off the bus?”

The democrats thought BLM was their pet project. Now, in New York City, run by one of the most progressive mayors in the U.S., BLM is lashing out and has threatened more protests. Imagine BLM sacking New York City to spite DEMOCRATS for a change.

“We are serving notice on the mayor, on the governor, on the restaurant industry that we will not allow for you to use this pandemic, vaccination cards, and masks as another reason to be racist, to put us in prison, because there’s enough of us in there,” Kimberly Bernard, the co-founder of the Black Women’s March, stated recently.

Related: Don’t Mess With Texas: Vaccine Passport Mandate Fuels Brawl in NYC Restaurant

Can the Democrats afford to risk losing their precious BLM, and the black votes they have relied on since the days of Lyndon B. Johnson? Could they stomach seeing BLM and MAGA peeps protesting arm in arm? Or will they abandon their science-free vaccine passport mandate rubbish and let all Americans get back to living our lives?