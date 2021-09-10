White House: Biden's Vaccine Mandates Are for You, Not the Hundreds of Thousands of Illegals Pouring Over the Border

According to the “science,” COVID has a history of being very picky. We had to wear a mask to walk into a bar but could take it off once we sat down. The bars and restaurants had to close at 10:00 PM because COVID, apparently, gets even hungrier at that time.

Biden recently barked his despotic vax mandate nonsense to the country, stating that every federal employee must get vaccinated, except the 500,000 workers in the U.S. Postal Service. Apparently mailmen are like a crucifix to the COVID vampire. Maybe it’s the pith hat?

It seems the Biden administration now believes COVID hungers only for those north of our southern border. Biden wants American employers to demand their workers get vaccinated, but has no such mandate for the flood of illegal immigrants gushing over our border. When Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki why this is, she did what Psaki does best. She danced.

“Why is it that you’re trying to require anybody with a job or anybody who goes to school to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but you’re not requiring that of migrants to continue walking across the southern border into the country?” Doocy asked.

“Well, look, our objective is to get as many people vaccinated across the country as humanly possible. And so the President’s announcement yesterday was an effort to empower businesses to give businesses the tools to protect their workforces. That’s exactly what we did,” Psaki answered. “But certainly we want everybody to get vaccinated and the more people are vaccinated, whether they are migrants or whether they are workers, protects more people in the United States.”

Doocy pressed on and asked why border-stormers aren’t required to raise the sleeve and bend the knee.

“The requirement for people at a business with more than 100 people and it’s not a requirement for migrants at the southern border. Why?” Doocy asked.

When Doocy asked why the illegals aren’t subject to the vaccine mandate, Psaki simply said “that’s correct” and moved on to another question. No response, no logic, no science.

Later, Doocy mentioned on Fox News that the Biden administration has no idea how long it will take OSHA to write the rule.

In a rare but welcome move, 19 Republican governors are actually standing up to Biden’s science-free, commie-approved mandates. This leads to the question: How will Biden enforce his own nonsensical rules?

