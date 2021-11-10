New Documentary Exposes Abuses By FBI Toward Attendees At J6 Event--Ashli Babbitt's Husband Opens Up

A new documentary reveals never before seen footage and interviews about abuses by the FBI toward people who attended the event at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The movie, Capitol Punishment, was directed by former PJTV contributor Chris Burgard and features folks who went to the Stop the Steal rally in Washington DC. The aftermath of attending the rally has left them all branded as domestic terrorists by the Biden administration and led to FBI raids at their homes to arrest them — many times without bothering to display warrants.

Capitol Punishment also contains an in-depth interview with Aaron Babbitt, husband of the late Ashli Babbitt who was shot and killed by Capitol Police officer Michael Byrd. Babbitt goes into greater detail than ever before about watching the shocking death of his wife on television, and how it has affected his life.

A three-minute trailer, available on their website, gives a glimpse of the terror inflicted on these folks by the FBI.

Burgard, along with his wife and actor Nick Searcy, was there on Jan. 6 and filmed hours of footage. They personally witnessed FBI and Antifa infiltrators and uniformed officers encouraging rally-goers to enter the capitol building.

The movie, available on Thanksgiving Day, shows how the mainstream media coordinated their messaging to put forth the false narrative that domestic terrorists fomented an insurrection to destroy American democracy. Indeed, Capitol Punishment makes the case, through interviews and original footage, that the FBI has punished patriotic Americans without charges, without warrants, and with extreme force.

Nick Searcy, international star of screen and stage, serves as the narrator and interviewer and even provides some comic relief. He jokes at one point how this is sure to boost his career in Hollywood.

The most impactful portion of the movie was the extended interview of Aaron Babbitt, who was left a widower after Capitol City Police officer Michael Byrd shot his wife Ashli. Capitol Punishment is a must-see just for this. He describes the void created by her death, and what happened to her dog when she didn’t come home.

Hundreds of folks crammed in for a screening of the movie held at Godspeak Calvary Church in Thousand Oaks, California on Nov. 7. After the screening, the producers moderated a question and answer session by the people who told their stories for the film. Several of them were imprisoned in the Capitol city jail without charges. They described the conditions at the jail as horrific. Insect infestations made the bunks look as if they were moving, and any food left unattended was quickly swarmed by bugs.

Several of them said they were placed in solitary confinement, denied the right to a phone call or to speak to an attorney. Some said they were never even Mirandized before the FBI broke down their doors and put them into handcuffs. They described the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, the abuse of their dogs during the raids, and the detention of innocent children.

Twin 73-year-old women were questioned by the FBI after they were invited to enter the building by Capitol police.

Dr. Simone Gold, who has spoken across the country against vaccine mandates, had travel restrictions placed on her after she made a speech inside the Capitol building. When a donor allowed her use of his private jet to avoid the commercial airline restrictions, the DEA trumped up a phony drug search and said the dog had hit on the plane as an excuse to search the jet and delay one of her trips by six hours.

Businesses were destroyed. Families were evicted and became homeless. Innocent people lost their jobs. All because the federal government will stop at nothing to declare people domestic terrorists for simply supporting the previous president over the current one.

Interviews include General Flynn, former FBI agents, and other security experts that advance the claim that Jan. 6 was years in the making. It should come as little surprise that the Biden administration has weaponized the federal government against the people. It was the Obama-Biden administration that sicced the IRS on Tea Party members ten years ago, and the current administration has made widespread but unsubstantiated claims that America and its military are filled with white supremacists and domestic terrorists.

And it’s not like the FBI has a spotless track record since one Bad Orange Man announced his candidacy for president in 2015. When Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election, reports surfaced that the FBI began interviewing conservatives about their associations and group memberships in December 2020 — a full month before Biden even took office.

Burgard has made another strong impact with his latest work. Capitol Punishment reveals the lengths to which the Biden administration will go to persecute its foes, and the frightening levels of corruption at an FBI weaponized against the American people.

The release date is Thanksgiving Day. Sign up here to be notified when the full movie is available to view.