The Consent of the Governed Is No More

The Christian Bible is composed of both the Old Testament and the New Testament; not because Christians simply pay homage to the Word that preceded Christ’s arrival and the subsequent birth of Christianity, but because both the Old and New Testaments are entwined.

The New Testament neither represents a departure from nor a revision of God’s Old Testament laws and faith. Rather it represents a fulfillment and reaffirmation of the promises made before. Jesus Christ Himself wasn’t a Christian, but a Jew and the son of God. In America, our Constitution and Declaration share a similar relationship.

Just as the New Testament doesn’t erase the Old Testament or render it obsolete, our U.S. Constitution neither erases nor renders our Declaration of Independence obsolete. Our Constitution builds upon the foundation set forth in the Declaration and fulfills the principals enshrined in that body of work.

While the Declaration lays out the reasons, rights, and justifications for our dissolution from Great Britain and abolishment of the monarchy, the Constitution lays out the legal framework for the Nation formed to replace it — an entirely new and independent country conceived to reject tyranny, insulate itself from devolving into a tyranny such as it replaced, and to institute laws that regulated, limited, and reigned in the governing rather than the governed.

Our Constitution and Declaration — taken together — codify a very unique and fundamental tenet of Americanism; namely the principle of the ‘consent of the governed.’ In other words, our Government and the laws it institutes over the citizenry are only legitimate so long as the citizen maintains faith in the government and laws and consents. Americans would do well to remember this.

Should, however, the Government become abusive and lawless and consequently lose the trust and faith of the governed, our Declaration makes it clear that “when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”

This is imperative to understand because the existing U.S. Government in any era is no more permanent than that of the once-Government of Great Britain, which also ruled over us. While the Constitution established a new Governing body in the nascent United States of America, it did not negate the Right of the American citizenry to replace it as it previously replaced King George III.

The most recent arrest of Donald Trump by his political opponent Joe Biden has brought this Nation full circle. We have now returned to our pre-Constitutional state, in which we are staring down the very tyranny we fought a Revolution to defeat and it is, indeed, our Right to abolish such a despotic and lawless Government again.

This truth strikes fear in the hearts of our present tyrants. Their despotism is wholly dependent upon our acceptance of our present circumstances as their subjects. It is for this precise reason that the National Archives has slapped a ‘harmful content’ warning on our Declaration of Independence and Constitution.

While Joe Biden conspires to put his political opponent Donald Trump in prison for no crimes committed, Joe Biden is presently guilty of acting as a co-conspirator in Hunter Biden’s multiple violations of FARA — representing both foreign governments and organizations without registering as a foreign agent.

While Democrats seek to put Trump in prison for exercising his first amendment right to political free speech, Hillary Clinton walks free, despite her own rejection of the 2016 election results, despite knowing she had lost. Furthermore, Clinton faced no penalty for committing the actual crimes of destroying evidence after her emails were subpoenaed or for repeated violations of federal law by using a private server to send classified emails.

The only people guilty of ‘conspiracy’ to defraud are the Democrats, who lied about Trump-Russia collusion in an effort to overturn the 2016 election results, lied about Biden family corruption and the Hunter Biden laptop to interfere in the 2020 election, and who presently are lawlessly indicting the leading GOP Presidential candidate in an effort to interfere in the 2024 election.

And if making claims that one allegedly believes aren’t true is now a crime, shouldn’t Joe Biden be in prison? After all, he once promoted vaccine mandates and blamed the unvaccinated for a pandemic, despite knowing the vaccines didn’t prevent the spread or contraction of COVID. So too did he lie repeatedly when he denied ever having spoken to his son Hunter about his foreign business dealings. So too did he lie and order the intelligence community to lie when all dismissed the Hunter Biden laptop as ‘Russian disinformation.’

Democrats lied about George Floyd’s death to instigate violent riots throughout the country by denying the important fact that Floyd had lethal amounts of fentanyl in his system at the time of his tragic death — according to the coroner.

The Biden administration routinely lies about the state of the economy and fabricates job numbers, as Biden did when he overstated 2022 Q2 job growth by one million jobs.

So too does the Biden Administration lie about the state of the border, claiming it isn’t open even while they facilitate the unprecedented invasion of our Southern border.

Trump-Russia collusion was a lie told knowingly, as were both Trump quid pro quo and the insurrection that wasn’t — or was, but was facilitated by the very Democrats facilitating the illegal invasion of our border. Trump was impeached twice for crimes invented and not ever committed.

The abuses and lawlessness exhibited by the Democratic Party today are tenfold those exhibited by the monarchy we once fought a Revolution to depose, and even more severe, given that the present conduct of our Government is lawless rather than lawful.

As our Declaration declares, “when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”

We are staring at the face of despotism once again. Our Government has devolved into that which the Founding Father’s once fought a revolution to abolish. If our tyrannical Government succeeds in abolishing elections in 2024, it is indeed our Right and duty to throw off such a Government again.

If the Government doesn’t revere the law, why should we? If the Government doesn’t consent to the Constitution then why should we consent to the laws of the lawless?