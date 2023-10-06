Trump Reveals His Pick for House Speaker

As the dust settles from Tuesday’s vote to vacate Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from the office of Speaker of the House, it’s been unclear who is the frontrunner to replace him. Some people have floated Donald Trump as an option — and the former president even told Fox News that he would consider serving as a short-term caretaker speaker until the GOP can sort out a full-time leader.

Advertisement

“They have asked me if I would take it for a short period of time for the party until they come to a conclusion — I’m not doing it because I want to — I will do it if necessary, should they not be able to make their decision,” Trump said.

Other wags have suggested that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) should have to serve as speaker as a punishment for bringing on this week’s chaos.

But as of right now, the only declared candidates are Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Steve Scalise (R-La.). Jordan may have gotten an edge on Thursday night with an endorsement from none other than Trump, who posted his blessing of a Jordan speakership on Truth Social:

“Congressman Jim Jordan has been a STAR long before making his very successful journey to Washington, D.C., representing Ohio’s 4th Congressional District,” Trump wrote. “Respected by all, he is now Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. As President, I had the honor of presenting Jim with our Country’s highest civilian award, The Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

Related: Speaker Trump?



Trump cited Jordan’s athletic prowess and education as factors in his success on Capitol Hill.

Advertisement

“So much is learned from sports, and Jim was a master!” the former president pointed out. “While attending Graham High School, he won State Championships all four years, a rarity, and compiled an amazing 156-1 record. At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Jim became a two-time NCAA Division l Wrestling Champion. He won his 1985-86 NCAA Championship Matches in his weight class. Jim has a masters [sic] degree in Education from Ohio State University & a Law Degree from Capital University.”

Finally, Trump lauded Jordan as a solid conservative and a family man.

“He is STRONG on Crime, Borders, our Military/Vets, & 2nd Amendment,” he enthused. “Jim, his wife, Polly, & family are outstanding — He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!”

Will Trump’s blessing help Jordan? It’s hard to say. House Republicans are hoping to more quickly to install a new speaker, but after the 15 rounds that it took to install McCarthy, it might be a pipe dream to think the GOP can make this vote quicker and less painful.

Advertisement

“Republicans are slated to hear from speaker candidates at a forum next Tuesday, setting up the next possible House-wide speaker vote on Wednesday, October 11,” CNN reports. “House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Jordan have announced their candidacies, and others could still enter the race, but it remains to be seen whether the conference can coalesce around a viable successor to McCarthy.”

All eyes will be on Washington next week as this fight for House Speaker takes place, and you know we’ll bring you the latest news and analysis. Stay tuned — and pop some popcorn.