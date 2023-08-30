Can MLB Get Its Security Issue Under Control?

On Monday night during a game between the Atlanta Braves and the Colorado Rockies in Denver, two fans rushed the field during the 7th inning to interact with Braves star Ronald Acuña, Jr. As relief pitcher A.J. Minter warmed up, one of the fans tried to hug Acuña, while the other one knocked him down before security guards took care of the incident.

It had already been an eventful night for Acuña with five RBI, two stolen bases, and a home run. Acuña teammates tried to help out before security arrived. Fortunately, he was unhurt and remained in the game, which the Braves won 14-4.

Multiple fans ran on the field to hug Ronald Acuña Jr. in the outfield at Coors Field. The fans were escorted out after they were wrestled to the ground. Acuña Jr. was also on the ground at one point during the altercation. 🎥 @BallySportsSO pic.twitter.com/yLgDlXQAsU — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 29, 2023

That scary moment came after another alarming incident on Friday night, this one in Chicago. “It was ‘right about the third inning,’ according to Chicago police, when ‘nine rounds’ were fired outside Guaranteed Rate Field, the home of the Chicago White Sox,” reports PJ Media’s own Rick Moran. “Some rounds apparently made it through one of several openings behind the field and injured two spectators.”

“On Monday, Chicago police said they were still investigating where the gunshots that wounded two women originated from, but had appeared to rule out one possibility: Interim police superintendent Fred Waller said that a gunshot ‘coming from outside is something we’ve almost completely dispelled,’” reports The Athletic.

Obviously, there are security issues in Major League Baseball, and the players’ union wants the league to address them. The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) has said it will review security procedures for all stadiums and teams after these two incidents.

Related: Two Women Shot While Watching Chicago White Sox Baseball Game

“Following security incidents, including those on field, our director of security is in immediate contact with MLB security and local authorities where appropriate,” reads a statement from the MLBPA. “In addition to our security experts, our PA player services staff is in daily contact with players — providing updates and any relevant information.”

“While the details of the recent incidents in Chicago and Denver are still under investigation, we will be reviewing the club and stadium protocols currently in place, as we do throughout every season, to mitigate the possibility of similar future incidents,” the statement continues.

ESPN reports that MLBPA player rep and Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ pointed out that, while both circumstances were scary, the union would treat them as separate types of incidents.

“I think they’re very different,” Happ said. “I think each probably has to be evaluated on its own.”

The Athletic outlined MLB’s procedures when fans rush the field:

A spokesperson for Major League Baseball on Tuesday outlined the league’s approach to fans who run on the field: • Field intruders generally are turned over to the police before being ejected from the ballpark. Police and prosecutors decide whether field intruders should be criminally charged. • Clubs may separately penalize field intruders by banning them from their ballparks. • The commissioner’s office reviews all field intrusion incidents and may impose further penalties on field intruders, up to and including a lifetime ban from all MLB ballparks and facilities.

MLB players have expressed their concerns about security on the field and in the stands.

“I mean, the baseball field should be an area of safety and we should feel the utmost security out there,” Oakland A’s infielder Tony Kemp said. “So, yeah, definitely a little bit of a scary week.”

“I think anytime you hear [about incidents like these] it’s going to alarm not only you for your safety but your family as well,” Texas Rangers outfielder Travis Jankowski told reporters. “We have loved ones in the seats almost every home game we play and a lot of road games, too. So it’s one of those things that you hope that MLB and trust that MLB security is taking care of it.”

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier worries about the fitness of some stadium security gurads. “It seems like security always takes a little bit longer than what’s needed at most places, or security guards aren’t fit for chasing certain people,” he said. “I’ve seen it plenty over the years. I’ve seen some senior citizens who are security and other people just don’t seem like they’re physically fit for that to happen.”

Acuña said through a translator that he was “a little scared at first,” but when reporters asked him if he thought the league needed to do more to protect players from fan interactions, he admitted he wasn’t sure.

“I don’t know what to say, because the truth is, I think the fans are in the stands and I think at any moment they could charge the field,” he said. “I’d say the important thing is we’re all OK, and I hope that they’re OK too.”