Sunday Thoughts: What Creation Reveals About the Creator

We have so many beautiful sites here in the South, and I love living in an area where I have easy access to the beach and the mountains. There’s nothing like getting out in nature, even if it’s just the woods behind my house.

I often hear people talk about communing with God in nature, and while we have to avoid the trap and temptation to become more devoted to the created things than to the Creator Himself, it’s easy to see how people can become closer to God when they experience His creation.

John Calvin called creation the “theater of the glory of God.” That’s in agreement with what King David wrote:

The heavens declare the glory of God, and the sky above proclaims his handiwork. Day to day pours out speech, and night to night reveals knowledge. Psalm 19:1-2 (ESV)

“Creation is described almost like a preacher—powerfully and descriptively declaring the truth that there is a God in heaven who has made all things for His own glory,” writes Eric Watkins at Tabletalk. “Creation did not just ‘happen’ upon some random occasion; it was intentionally brought into existence by God who knew the end from the beginning and designed all things well.”

Our faith allows us to better understand God’s creativity on display in the world around us. The author of Hebrews reminds us, “By faith we understand that the universe was created by the word of God, so that what is seen was not made out of things that are visible” (Hebrews 11:3, ESV).

“It is only with the ears of faith that we can truly hear the song of creation,” Watkins agrees. “The beauty of creation’s song is that it sings of the glory of its composer.”

Related: Sunday Thoughts: University of Oklahoma Softball Champions Serve as an Example to Believers Everywhere



That verse in Hebrews also reminds us that creation demonstrates God’s power. Witness the majesty of a redwood tree, listen to the winds that howl on top of a mountain, or feel the crash of an ocean wave, and you’ll understand the power within nature.

By the word of the LORD the heavens were made, and by the breath of his mouth all their host. He gathers the waters of the sea as a heap; he puts the deeps in storehouses. Let all the earth fear the LORD; let all the inhabitants of the world stand in awe of him! For he spoke, and it came to be; he commanded, and it stood firm. Psalm 33:6-9 (ESV)

Stand to Reason’s Tim Barnett adds, “Furthermore, the creation is sustained in its existence by the same power that created it. The author of Hebrews writes, ‘He is the radiance of the glory of God and the exact imprint of his nature, and He upholds the universe by the word of His power’ (Heb. 1:3).”

Another aspect of God’s character that we see in creation is His wisdom. “It is he who made the earth by his power, who established the world by his wisdom, and by his understanding stretched out the heavens,” points out the prophet Jeremiah.

“The more we study the details of the architecture of the universe, the more we see the wisdom of its Creator,” adds Barnett.

Creation also tells us of God’s unique authority. “Great are the works of the LORD, studied by all who delight in them,” King David declares in Psalm 111. “Full of splendor and majesty is his work, and his righteousness endures forever.”

Watkins concludes his exploration of how creation reveals God’s attributes this way:

If you are able, step outside for a moment. Look through a window. Listen to the song of creation. Listen, by faith, as it sings the song of our glorious Creator, Redeemer, and Friend. The one who inspired such creative song is the One who also inspired His redemptive Word and who has spoken to us climactically in His Son. Today, if you hear His voice, trust Him, obey Him, and joyfully join in the song of creation.

The next time you look up at the stars, listen to the peaceful flow of a creek, or enjoy a majestic sunset, don’t simply express awe at the intricacy and beauty of the creation. Meditate on the Creator and the wonderful things that nature reveals about His character. Turn your admiration of creation into an act of worship to Him!