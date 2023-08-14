BREAKING: Fulton County DA Hands Down 10 Indictments in Trump Case

Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis has handed down 10 indictments after a grand jury deliberated in the case of former president Donald Trump’s alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney and Clerk of Court Ché Alexander reportedly signed off on the documents shortly after 9 p.m., although no details have been released at this time.

Trump will most likely appear in Atlanta for arraignment on or before Thursday because the extra security order for the Fulton County Courthouse expires on Thursday.

We may have gotten a glimpse of what the grand jury will charge Trump and potentially some of his associates with. PJ Media’s own Paula Bolyard reported on the alleged indictment documents that appeared on the Fulton County Superior Court website on Monday:

The document, whether it was leaked or some kind of fakery, lists serious charges against Trump, including racketeering, soliciting a public official to violate his oath, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery, filing false documents, and making false statements. An indictment against Trump by the Fulton County DA was expected to drop this week, but the leaked or faked document will certainly harm the credibility of the investigation, which was already mired in conflicting accounts and details. The charges, if they do indeed come, have to do with Trump’s actions after the 2020 election, including a phone call he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffesnperger pressing him to “find” 11,78 votes needed to flip the state from Joe Biden to Trump.

On Monday morning, Erick Erickson wrote about how Willis is likely using Georgia’s racketeering statute to target the former president:

Georgia’s [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)] is one of the most expansive. Federal RICO identifies 27 federal offenses and eight state crimes as “racketeering activity.” Georgia’s RICO includes many additional offenses. It is one of the broadest in the nation, and out-of-state crimes can be tied to in-state crimes to show a broad criminal enterprise. But in Georgia, an overarching enterprise is not always necessary, and the elements necessary to prove a RICO violation are actually less burdensome for a prosecutor than at the federal level.

One of the elements of Georgia’s RICO statute is the improper use of state computers. Allegedly, the Trump team was able to access data from voting machines in Coffee County, Ga., in the southern part of the state. Trump’s team claims that it had permission from local election officials, but the state argues that those officials didn’t have the right to allow the team to access that data. That instance constitutes improper use of state property.

Erickson told his radio audience on Monday that he doesn’t foresee a jury convicting Trump, even in Fulton County.

“Here’s the problem for the state. And I don’t think that the Democrats who are so passionate about prosecuting Donald Trump are thinking clearly about this. I think it’s very emotional,” he said. “But I gotta think at the end of the day, a jury may say, ‘I’m willing to throw the lawyers in prison. But I’m not willing to throw a former president in prison.'”

This is a developing story, and we’ll have more details as they become available.