Sunday Thoughts: Honoring God With Our Treasures

I’ll get something out of the way here: I’m not a rich man. (I know, you’re shocked that the glamorous life of a writer and editor doesn’t come with a massive windfall.) But I also know that I’m better off than the vast majority of people in the world.

I’ll also confess that I sometimes struggle with generosity. I do tithe to my local church, but outside of that, I occasionally find it hard to let go of my treasures. I say all of this to acknowledge that I’m preaching to myself with what I’m writing today.

I recently read a devotion that discussed Jesus’ words about generosity in Luke 12:

Fear not, little flock, for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom. Sell your possessions, and give to the needy. Provide yourselves with moneybags that do not grow old, with a treasure in the heavens that does not fail, where no thief approaches and no moth destroys. For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also. Luke 12:32-34 (ESV)

It’s easy to struggle with being generous when we can worry about finances — especially in uncertain times like we’re in now. But ultimately, how we treat our finances and how we give are measures of our trust in the God Who provides for us.

“Grasping that core biblical truth will transform our relationship to material goods and enable us to give freely,” writes the author of the devotion. “If we do not doubt God’s provision, then we can use what we have to bless others abundantly, not feeling as if we have to hoard our resources just in case the Lord does not supply. We will know that He cannot fail to give us what we need and live accordingly.”

It’s a definite contrast to the false “prosperity” gospel that promises blessing for following God. Instead, Jesus asks us to trust Him with what He’s given us, whether it’s a little or a lot, by being generous to those who don’t have as much as we do.

We’re supposed to trust that God will take care of us. The devotion quotes the early church father Cyril of Alexandra, who said that Jesus’ promise “means that they must believe that certainly and without doubt their heavenly Father will give the means of life to those who love him. He will not neglect his own. Rather he will open his hand to them — the hand which ever fills the universe with goodness.”

The condition of our hearts will determine how we honor God with our treasures. I know it’s something I need to work on.

“Income and net worth do not determine one’s righteousness, but only union with Christ, and one key piece of evidence that we are truly united to Jesus is that we are quick to share our time, talent, and treasures with those in need,” the devotion concludes.

May we all find ways to be more generous and honor God with the treasures He has so richly blessed us with. I’m going to challenge myself — and you — to find more opportunities to give.