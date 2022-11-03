The Left Doesn't Understand Conservatives' Free Speech Concerns

Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter has stirred up much discussion on both sides of the political aisle. Conservatives have celebrated the idea of neutralizing censorious leftists who want to shut down right-leaning speech, while the left is up in arms that the voices they’ve worked so hard to silence may be able to speak again.

When Musk announced his solution to Twitter’s verification problem by floating an $8-per-month verification subscription with added perks, leftists went into a tailspin. Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) went after Musk over the idea, and the billionaire trolled her gloriously in response.

Add The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah to the list of leftists complaining about Musk leveling the playing field of free speech on Twitter. In a monologue on the show, Noah said that the subscription program flies in the face of Musk’s goal to create “equality” among users of the social media behemoth.

“So, here’s my question: If you’re trying to create equality on Twitter, why charge anyone to be verified? Just give everyone a blue checkmark then,” he said.

Noah admitted that he understands that Musk wants to make money, so at least he has some grasp of the capitalism involved in running a company like Twitter. But the comedian also revealed that he, like far too many on the left, doesn’t understand the free speech concerns that conservatives have.

“I think this $8 a month thing is ridiculous,” he ranted. “If you ask me, if Elon Musk wants to make money from Twitter, what he should do [is], don’t charge people for blue checkmarks. Charge white people to say the N-word. Twitter will be the most profitable company in history. Racists will be taking out loans.”

And there you go! It didn’t take long for Noah to take the conversation about free speech where the left always takes it: to the craziest extreme. To the left, when conservatives talk about free speech, it naturally means that we want racists to be able to spew their hatred anywhere and everywhere.

The left doesn’t understand why we on the right talk about free speech as much as we do. The reason they don’t understand is that they’re in control of most of the gatekeeping mechanisms of speech. The left controls much of the media, the vast majority of cultural institutions, and the lion’s share of academia, so its voices are amplified, while conservatives find themselves shut out.

People like Trevor Noah don’t have to worry about being canceled over their beliefs. Conservatives face losing their social media presence and sometimes even their jobs for standing up for children against the LGBTQ (and sometimes Y) lobby, for speaking up for the unborn, for holding up the value of medical freedom, or for expressing a belief in the God of the Bible.

Leftists like Noah can’t grasp the notion that there are valid and salient perspectives that differ from The Narrative™ that the left pushes on everyone through all the cultural channels they control. The left doesn’t even listen to the concerns of those with whom they disagree, which is a huge reason why they pivot straight to racism and extremism when conservatives fret over freedom of speech.

Trevor Noah proved himself to be just another run-of-the-mill leftist with a monologue that was tone-deaf and unsurprising.

The left doesn’t like it when we tell the truth on them. That’s why they go after us. Opinion journalists call themselves fact-checkers and label anything as “false” that doesn’t go along with The Narrative™.

