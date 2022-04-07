Disney Has Turned Its Back on What Made It So Great

I can’t tell you how much it pains me to write these words. I’ve seen more Disney movies and TV shows than I can count, and I’ve been to Walt Disney World nearly every year of my life. Disney even features prominently in my new book Neon Crosses.

Here’s a photo of the last trip our family took before my dad passed away. It’s also one of the last photos we have of our whole family.

I’ve been a Disney fan as long as I’ve been alive, but I’ve never been more disappointed in a company than I’ve been in Disney.

If you look back through my history here at PJ Media, you’ll find plenty of articles about Disney history and the values that made Disney great. Going back all the way to Walt and Roy Disney and their founding of the company, The Walt Disney Company (TWDC) was built on family, patriotism, free enterprise, and an optimistic vision of the future.

Roy Disney was a Republican, and Walt made a journey to the right as he grew older. With the exception of one Eisenhower for President ad, they never used the studio for political purposes (unless you count the World War II efforts, but I don’t really). But today’s Disney has turned its back on all of that to make statements that blatantly fall on one side of the cultural and political divide. In that way, Disney has turned its back on the company’s founders.

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about a group of Disney cast members who don’t agree with the company doubling down on woke LGBT propaganda and made their voices heard. There are fans who show up at the theater, pay for streaming, buy merchandise, and spend their vacations in the theme parks. In addition to the wokeness, Disney keeps raising theme park prices without increasing value and making the experience more difficult and less enjoyable for guests. For all of these reasons, Disney has turned its back on its fans.

Related: DeSantis’ Nuclear Option: What Would Happen If Florida Revoked Disney’s Special Governing Arrangement?

The left and the media created a false narrative around Florida’s new Parental Rights in Education law, calling it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, even though the bill never mentions the word “gay”; rather, it prevents discussion of sexuality of any kind for students in Kindergarten through 3rd grade. But the lie stuck, and The Walt Disney Company went along with it wholeheartedly, egged on by LGBT employees and the company’s idiotic CEO Bob Chapek. So Disney turned its back on the truth.

In an era when so many people are turning their backs on the truth, we here at PJ Media will never shy away from telling the truth without fear. We’ve reported and analyzed the situation with Florida’s efforts to protect its children and the lies the left tells about it. We’ve exposed the insidiousness of the transgender movement and the Biden administration’s COVID-19 power grabs.

The left doesn’t like it when we tell the truth on them. That’s why they go after us. Opinion journalists call themselves fact-checkers and label anything as “false” that doesn’t go along with The Narrative™. Just look at our page on Wikipedia, and you’ll find all sorts of smears because we don’t go along with what the left thinks we should say. (Kudos to PJ Media Editor Paula Bolyard for pointing out how Wikipedia allows the left to pick on sites like ours.)

This is why your support matters now more than ever. How can you support PJ Media in its efforts to tell the truth without worrying about censorship? Continue to read and share our articles. The more people read them, the better. But there’s one way you can support us that gives you extra benefits that you’ll love.

Becoming a PJ Media VIP subscriber helps us more than you know, and VIP membership gives you amazing benefits too. You can get your hands on exclusive content like deeper dives and stories that wouldn’t otherwise escape the gatekeepers of The Narrative™.

VIP members get other fun perks too. Earlier this year, the amazing VodkaPundit and I did a series ranking the James Bond movies and theme songs. It was a blast, and VIPs have exclusive access to the stories. You can listen to our podcasts and, best of all, you get an ad-free experience!

Don’t forget about VIP Gold, which gives you the same access to the whole Townhall family of sites, like Bearing Arms, RedState, and HotAir, plus live chats, and so much more!

It’s a terrific value all by itself, but you can use the promo code FIGHTBACK for an additional 25% off.

Sign up for PJ Media VIP today. Your membership helps us continue to tell the truth without fear of cancelation, and we’re overflowing with gratitude for the support we receive.