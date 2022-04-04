Does the White House Believe Border States Don't Exist?

Illegal immigration. The fentanyl crisis. Inflation.

What do these three things have in common?

These three things are amplified in border states and have become hallmarks of the failed Biden administration.

The White House has raised its middle finger to the American Southwest, and they should not be surprised if that’s reflected in November vote tallies.

For starters, the end of Title 42 could be another straw that breaks the camel’s back in the never-ending border crisis.

According to ABC News, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is estimating that upwards of 18,000 migrants could be apprehended at the border with the restriction scrapped.

Of course, the administration still wants to make people wear masks on planes, but will not keep something that deters illegal immigration. Fox Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn tweeted that the CBP is even floating the idea of pulling medical staff from Veterans Affairs to focus on the influx.

“We’re going to take medical services away from people that really deserve that. Who went to combat…to give free medical attention to illegal migrants,” a source from the department told her.

Then let’s not forget about another symptom of the border disaster — fentanyl overdoses, which are the biggest killer of Americans ages 18 to 45.

A report released by the federal government in February revealed that most fentanyl is coming from Mexico and China, and drug trafficking at the southern border plays a major role in that. These deaths are nationwide, except this adds an additional level of fear to southwestern communities that are in close proximity to illicit drug trafficking activities. Even though the White House likes to pontificate all day long on other issues, the fentanyl crisis has become a passive priority, at least in the eyes of many Americans.

While people probably could have guessed that the Southwest was getting raked over the coals with the aforementioned issues, some parts of the region are feeling the brunt of inflation more strongly.

The Phoenix metropolitan area is suffering a 10.9% increase in consumer prices, which is 3% higher than the rest of the United States, The Center Square reported. That means millions of people are paying more from the grocery store to the gas pump, and they are already upset about a plethora of other close-to-home issues.

While Biden narrowly won Arizona in 2020, he should not expect Sen. Mark Kelly and his other Democratic allies to win another term. The White House continues to cater to pearl-clutching progressives and brushes the needs of desert dwellers to the sidelines.