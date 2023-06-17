RFK Jr. Defends Women's Sports From Transgender Coup, Calls for Fauci's Prosecution

2024 Democrat presidential candidate RFK Jr., much maligned by his own party’s leadership in collusion with its partners in the corporate state media, has been making the rounds in the alternative media space lately.

Earlier this week, he debuted on The Joe Rogan Experience — the single largest outlet in terms of audience size in the world. It went quite well, in my estimation. One of the most valuable parts of the interview was his invocation of Albert Camus’ The Plague when asked about how it feels to be the black sheep of his family over his stance on vaccines. Another was his lengthy clarification on vaccines — specifically, that he is not “anti-vax” but rather favors clean vaccines developed in daylight and vetted by researchers outside of the grasp of the pharmaceutical companies they are tasked with regulating.

In other words, total common sense.

More recently, RFK Jr. graced The Hill’s Rising to share his policy ideas. During his appearance, he elaborated on his opposition to the transgender coup over women’s support and pledged to target Fauci for prosecution if he wins his bid.

At this point, it’s not clear to me what the exact conservative criticisms of RFK Jr. and his candidacy are beyond old quotes of his that are admittedly on the environmental fringe — ones that he has since recalibrated and/or recanted after realizing the technocratic social control angle to the “climate change” agenda. One could also criticize his nominal support of a public option for healthcare coverage. Fair enough, but that’s not a dealbreaker to me, both because I don’t think he could succeed at getting it done given Congressional opposition and because the American healthcare system seems like it can’t get more messed up than it already is. Americans spend more per capita on healthcare by far than any other country but suffer the worst chronic disease rate of any developed nation. This is the statistical reality.

RFK Jr.: Climate Change Being Exploited to Push Totalitarianism https://t.co/9odziWR805 — Elena (@helen44767171) June 13, 2023

He ardently defends civil liberties, having come out against the Fauci entity and all of its forced lockdowns and pseudoscientific mask mandates back in early 2020 — long before it became fashionable to do so on the right, while Trump was still fawning over Fauci and deferring to the unelected bureaucrat for the COVID-19 response, which every sane person now understands was a catastrophic error in judgment. Kennedy also vehemently advocates for a free press, promising last month to pardon Julian Assange and other whistleblowers once elected.

He wants strong borders; he wants to drain the regulatory machine infested with — and captured by — industry money; he is decidedly not in agreement with the Social Justice™ left on LGBTQ+++™ social engineering; and he’s made very high-profile enemies out of unelected technocrats like Bill Gates.

Outside of his old climate change positions, everything that RFK Jr. publicly stands for is common sense Americana.

Perhaps most importantly, Kennedy possesses a deep understanding of the D.C. Swamp, informed by years of dealing with various agencies, lobbyists, corporations, etc. in his prior career as an environmental lawyer. This is an asset that other populist, outside-the-mainstream contenders like Trump simply do not have. A combination of a strong, arguably unbreakable moral core and a deep understanding of how government works is a rare thing, and it’s worth cherishing in my view.

I have no objects of worship in the political arena, having been disappointed more than once by fallible figures I embraced fully in my younger years. If and when RFK deviates from his stated principles and starts acting like any other run-of-the-mill, finger-in-the-wind politician, I will be the first to break with him. But so far, what I’ve seen from him is nothing but strength, wisdom, and testicular fortitude.