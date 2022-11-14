This Is Your Last Day to Score a Massive 45% Discount on VIP Memberships

Last week marked the third anniversary of PJ Media’s VIP Program, which has been wonderfully successful at bringing together patriotic American readers and writers who share a passion for news, politics, and current events. As a subscriber myself (up until I started working here), I can tell you that a VIP membership is worth every penny. Check out the perks enjoyed by our VIPS:

Access to everything posted at PJ Media, including behind-the-paywall premium content

Access to our members-only comment section

Live VIP chats with PJ Media’s star writers and podcasters

The joy of ad-free site access

Knowing you’re doing something concrete to support the good guys (THANK YOU!)

The camaraderie of like-minded people — PJ writers as well as other VIPs — to remind you that you’re not alone, no matter how the “mainstream” tries to make you feel that way.

VIP membership is already a great deal at just $49/year when you choose the annual plan. But when you subscribe before midnight tonight and use the promo code VIPWEEK to get a 45% discount, you’ll get a full year of PJ Media VIP access for just $26.95. Unheard of!

Or, go for the gold! Get yourself a VIP Gold subscription and enjoy all the great perks listed above across all the Townhall websites — PJ Media, Townhall, Red State, HotAir, Twitchy, and Bearing Arms. A VIP Gold annual subscription usually costs $89, but sign up today and use the promo code VIPWEEK to get a 45% discount and pay just $48.95 for full access to our entire folio of conservative news sites.

I’ve been a writer with PJ Media for over a year now, and this is the biggest discount I’ve ever seen them offer on VIP subscriptions. I can’t imagine they’ll do this again any time soon, and I’d hate for you to miss out. The offer expires tonight at midnight PT, so you know what to do: Sign up for your VIP membership and use the code VIPWEEK to get 45% off now! Thank you so much for your support!