Next Up in the Thunderdome: Islamists Versus Leftists

Ah, anti-Semitism. It’s a hatred that, quite unlike any other, can bring together bigots from across the spectrum. You’ll find your run-of-the-mill Islamists, your intersectional types, for whom a successful minority is blasphemy, your black “reverends” whose consistent message is one of spite and envy rather than Christian love, and your climate change activists who almost uniformly side against Israel because … who knows? Must be all those Israeli loggers and coal miners.

Advertisement

The pro-terrorist, pro-genocide rallies we’ve seen this past month are an example of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” in real time. Both Islamists and leftists hate the West more than they hate each other and they thus ally almost effortlessly in a common cause, much like Hitler and Stalin did against Poland. But we’re rapidly approaching the point in America where the alliance's enemy, the right (metaphorical Poland), is all but vanquished, and the two opposing totalitarian ideologies of Islamism and leftism will have nobody left to fight but each other.

And, yes, I mean it when I say the right is all but vanquished. In terms of battlefield performance, our side is pathetic, absolutely pathetic. We can’t even win an election in Kentucky. Our debate “moderators,” having been handpicked by the RNC, are simply leftist activists who bathe. With a few clicks on social media, the left can rally its Antifa brownshirts to form an insta-mob to descend anywhere at any time to do anything they want, while we on the right stand around dumbfounded. We’ve lost the schools, the universities, the media, the bureaucracy, big business, the military, and many of the churches. And if we lose in 2024 to that drooling sock puppet, it will be because the Only Trump and the Never Trump wings of our party can’t unite, even temporarily, to defeat the common enemy the way our adversaries do. All of our wounds are self-inflicted.

But once the right is out of the way, the Islamists and leftists will have to contend with each other’s opposing viewpoints. And so far as I can tell, only the Islamists have thought that far ahead.

Advertisement

Take, for instance, the UK transgender activist who showed up at the pro-Palestinian rally trying to recruit support for puberty blockers for children. He was aghast — aghast, I tell you — to discover that not only did the attending Muslims disagree with him, but they openly mocked him for wearing black nail polish. And these weren’t the old, bearded, ayatollah-type Muslims. These were the young, hip, edgy Muslims, raised and immersed in Western society, the ones who in other cultures might be expected to go a little more Kevin Bacon in Footloose against the uppity religious elders. But not so.

Or consider city council meetings in majority-Muslim areas in Maryland and Michigan, where leftists say they’ve been betrayed. Muslims vote against pride flags at city hall and against their first graders being forced to participate in public school indoctrination sessions supporting transgenderism and LGBTQ issues.

Not that the leftists were able to competently assess the root of the disagreement. For the Muslims, it’s pretty straightforward. The Koran considers homosexuality a sin, and the Muslims at the city hall meetings were crystal clear in their assertion that LGBTQ advocacy violates their religion. But for the Left, for whom intersectionality theory dictates that no victimized minorities can legitimately oppress each other, the culprit was clear: the sinister, omnipresent hand of “white supremacy” and “right-wing agitators.”

Advertisement

Indeed, our malevolent influence crosses national borders. Justin Trudeau blames the “American right wing” for Canadian Muslims who oppose gender ideology propaganda being peddled in their schools. We white supremacists can’t win elections in Virginia against candidates who openly push this exact same propaganda onto our own schoolchildren, but we’re insidious enough to hoodwink brown Muslims in Canada into doing our lynching for us. Dastardly.

This bizarre leftist tactic of blaming white conservatives for the behavior of brown Muslims is part projection, part Stockholm Syndrome, and part sheer cowardice. Whatever the technical name for that is, it’s nonetheless enjoyable to watch. Because the left knows that if they’re unable to successfully co-opt Islamists, and soon, then the internal contradictions of their temporary alliance will necessarily cause the chimera to evaporate. And when that happens, the left knows it’s done for. A street-fought civil war or low-level terror campaign between Muslims and leftists? It wouldn’t even be close.

Why? Here are a few of the many reasons:

1. Leftists alter their victim matrix every ten minutes. As gays and the working class learned the hard way, yesterday’s martyr is today’s oppressor. Their constant game of musical chairs may have the same overall goal of the acquisition of total power, but the winners and losers are in constant uncertain flux. Islamists don’t have this problem. Their endgame concludes, and has always concluded, with a single winner: Muslims. This has remained unchanged since the 7th Century.

Advertisement

2. Islamists know both themselves and their enemy. They are aware of their own strengths and weaknesses (as they understand them) and those of their leftist “allies.” Average leftists aren’t even sure of their own gender. Their moral compass is encapsulated by the pursuit of immediate gratification, be it psychological or physical. They have no discipline, hence the demands for everything, right now, from 40-year-old children who can’t wait until after dinner for their ice cream cones. Islamists have plenty of discipline, having plotted patiently for 1,400 years, and without batting an eye, they will plot another 1,400 years if need be.

3. By and large, Islamists are on the same page. Other than the Sunni/Shia divide, their single-minded purpose is expansion of, and domination by, Islam. Ever seen pictures of any leftist rally on any given day? There are more causes than there are attendees. Supposing we rightists are finally shoved aside, the abortionists, climate cultists, public school pedophiles, gender confused, black supremacists, and classical Marxists would all be at each other’s throats.

4. Islamists are willing to use their own children, both as shields and as soldiers, in their jihad against everyone else. Leftists don’t even have children to begin with, what with the inconvenience they’d present to their “parents” who can’t outgrow adolescence. The fertility rate for Muslims is 2.9 children per woman, whereas the fertility rate for American leftists is 1.47 children per woman. It takes extreme brainwashing for Islamists to gleefully strap bombs onto children, much less their own, and send them traipsing toward the nearest infidels. And it takes extreme nihilism for leftists to posit that the greatest favor we could bestow the planet is to gradually extinguish ourselves. Be that as it may, the math dictates that only one of these groups stick around in any meaningful numbers.

Advertisement

Related: The Islamophobia Lie

The list goes on, but you get the point. Please don’t misunderstand my aforementioned assessment as a translation that I would necessarily want the Islamists to win. I’d prefer both sides lost. But if I were a gambling man, I’d bet the farm on the sons of the religion of peace. They’d wipe the arena floor with the purple hair of chinless leftists. And like the true believers in Solzhenitsyn’s gulag, the leftists will take their last panicked breaths still clinging to the desperate delusion that there must be some mistake, there must be some misunderstanding, why are you punishing me, don’t you see I’m on your side.

The unfolding “betrayal” by Muslims, as the leftists phrase it, was readily predictable by anyone with eyes to see. And there is still plenty of time for leftists to course correct, to jettison their intersectionality claptrap, and to recognize that fellow citizens with whom they disagree about pronoun etiquette are preferable to sociopathic butchers who daydream about burning you alive and using their own children for the pyre. But for this to happen, leftists would have to do something drastic. They would have to do something that grates against every fiber of their existence. They would have to do something that they are utterly incapable of doing.

They would have to admit they were wrong.