California Is Making Disneyland’s Autopia Go Electric — Whether Fans Like It or Not

Disney purists (like me) wince a bit when the rides that have direct connections to Walt Disney get changed. Some things sound promising, like the long-overdue updates to Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress.

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Others are cringey and obviously aimed at placating the left, like changing the bride auction scene where pirates ask for the most comely wench with chants of “We wants the redhead!” (No, that’s not a typo.) Now, the redhead is a demanding, grrrrrrrl boss pirate.

Related: Disney Is Finally Giving Walt’s Carousel of Progress a 'Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow'

Disneyland in California currently faces a choice, and it’s one that comes down from the bureaucrats at the state capitol: get rid of gas engines, or close down a driving ride. Leave it to Democrats to get their grubby hands on a fun day at a theme park.

Autopia is one of the original attractions at Disneyland Park. It’s essentially one of those “kids get to drive a car” rides — in other words, slow go-karts. They’re loud, and they allow kids to be in control.

Side note: The Walt Disney World version is Tomorrowland Speedway at the Magic Kingdom. I haven’t ridden it since I was a kid. The gas fumes are awful, and the slow cars are annoying. So there.

But the California bureaucrats are now telling Disney that it must convert the Autopia ride vehicles to electric by 2027 or shut the attraction down. This, of course, has everything to do with California’s strict environmental standards.

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“The park must comply with California’s strict emissions regulations by February 2027, according to the Orange County Register,” reports Fox News. “Autopia was one of the original attractions of the Anaheim theme park when it opened in July 1955, and the only one left in Tomorrowland.”

Disneyland has already faced trouble with the state over the gas-powered ride vehicles. The part even had to pay a hefty settlement to the state a couple of years ago, and this has been brewing ever since.

According to MiceChat:

The story traces back to 2023, when Honda discovered it had failed to properly certify Autopia’s engines due to what appears to be an administrative error. Honda notified Disney, Disney disclosed the issue to the California Air Resources Board, and a notice of violation followed in early 2024. Disney ultimately settled for $56,250 and agreed to overhaul the ride. Disneyland says there was no environmental impact. The 30-month retirement clock started ticking August 1, 2024, when the settlement was finalized. The compliance plan doesn’t specifically mandate electric vehicles, only that Disney “retire gas-engine powered Autopia fleet” and “continue search for suitable clean technology.” But Disneyland officials have told the Orange County Register they’re actively developing a fully electric prototype.

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“The California Air Resources Board fine was the result of an administrative oversight that was promptly corrected with no impact to the environment, according to Disneyland officials,” reports the Orange County Register.

I can only imagine that the all-electric vehicles will severely affect the experience. The rumble of a gas engine is part of the fun of driving around the track, although I could imagine Disney piping in racing sound effects. The only upside is getting rid of those heavy gasoline fumes.

"Work is underway on the design, engineering, and testing of a fully electric vehicle prototype, and we look forward to sharing more details soon," park officials told ABC7.

Here we see again where California’s big-government climate agenda is running roughshod over everything. Now these Tarnished Golden State Dems want to ruin the theme park experience.

California’s bureaucrats have apparently decided that even a slow lap around Disneyland needs a permission slip from the climate police.

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