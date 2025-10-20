When Politics Turns to Bullets: JD Vance’s Brother’s Church Targeted in Cincinnati

The rise of left-wing violence in general has been worrisome, but seeing violent offenders targeting churches alarms me even more. I’ve written (and talked) about church security several times lately, and a story that unfolded over the weekend caught my attention.

Vice President JD Vance’s half-brother, Cory Bowman, is running for mayor in Cincinnati. He’s also the pastor of The River Church Cincinnati. On Saturday, as staff and volunteers were preparing for weekend services, someone discovered a bullet hole in the building.

According to a statement that Bowman posted on X:

On Saturday, October 18th, 2025, during our preparation for service of our church at 503 Clark Street, we discovered a bullet hole that had penetrated an exterior window on the Clark Street side of the building. An official report has been filed with the Cincinnati Police Department, who have been very helpful. As the building was unoccupied during the incident, it has been classified as property damage. It is worth noting that, over the past week, there have been several negative social media posts, specifically regarding my family’s personal residence and the church’s address. Posts that are made due to the nature of our current mayoral campaign. Throughout this campaign, we have encountered negativity, unfortunately including threatening messages directed at our church, business, and family. Despite these challenges, we have adapted and made decisions to continually prioritize the safety and security of my family and those around us.

The church held its Sunday service as normal, albeit with additional security. Bowman wasn’t present because he was speaking at another church.

“Bowman, a Republican, is challenging incumbent Democratic Mayor Aftab Pureval in the Nov. 4 election, Ohio.news reports. “The Queen City’s mayoral race is technically nonpartisan, and Bowman and Pureval received the most votes in the May 6 primary, setting the stage for the November showdown at the ballot box.”

“Crime has been a focus of this year’s mayoral race, particularly following a July 26 brawl in downtown Cincinnati, which went viral as bystanders opted to record it rather than call police,” the report continues. “In the aftermath of the viral beatdown, which took place at West Fourth and Elm streets in downtown Cincinnati, authorities charged at least eight people in connection with the fight.”

Pureval did not release a statement on X, and critics have called him out for not responding quickly, according to Ohio.news. PJ Media contacted Pureval’s office for a statement or comment but did not receive anything by publication time. If we receive a statement, we will update this article.

“We will not be intimidated or deterred by any obstacles,” Bowman concluded. “Our life’s work is to positively impact the people of Cincinnati, and that commitment remains unwavering.”

One commenter on X told Bowman that his father, who pastors a church with a similar name, is receiving threatening messages as well. It demonstrates the level of vitriol that the left has for conservatives and their churches. Pray for the safety of The River Church and its congregation. Hopefully, The River Church will put together a security plan if it hasn’t done so already.

