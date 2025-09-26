From the Land of the Dying to the Land of the Living: Voddie Baucham Is Now With the Lord

Chris Queen | 2:04 PM on September 26, 2025
Facebook/Voddie Baucham Ministries

Another giant of the Christian faith is hearing the words, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” The inimitable Voddie Baucham entered into eternity on Thursday at the age of 56.

Advertisement

Founders Ministries released the following statement:

Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. Psalm 116:15

We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham, Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living. Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student. Please pray for Bridget, their children, and grandchildren.

Baucham took a circuitous route to faith and ministry. World Magazine explains:

Growing up in a non-Christian home, he was raised mostly in the Los Angeles projects by his Buddhist mother. But a Campus Crusade staffer introduced Baucham to Christianity during his freshman year of college. While a sophomore, Baucham met Bridget: they married six months later. Despite the high divorce rate in their families, the couple remained married for over thirty years until Baucham’s death. They had nine children, seven of whom they adopted.

Baucham was an unapologetic apologist for Christianity and traditional values. He was a complementarian, he decried modern racial grievances, and he excoriated the LGBTQ movement for co-opting the civil rights movement to get what it wanted.

Advertisement

Related: Faith All Over the Place, Episode 16: A Moment for Christians to Be Bold

He wrote several books, including Expository Apologetics: Answering Objections with the Power of the Word, Fault Lines: The Social Justice Movement and Evangelicalism's Looming Catastrophe, and It’s Not Like Being Black: How Sexual Activists Hijacked the Civil Rights Movement. He effectively and emphatically spoke against wokeness and the left-wing hijacking of America’s cultural institutions, and he was a tireless advocate for homeschooling.

Baucham spent nine years as Dean of Theology at African Christian University in Lusaka, Zambia. His uncompromising Reformed theology permeated his preaching and teaching, and his commitment to faith and family showed the warmth behind the man with the deep, booming voice and the football player’s build.

Baucham had some heart issues in 2021 that required him to come back to the States for a short time in 2021. He and his family returned to the U.S. for good in 2024, and he took on the inaugural presidency of Founders Seminary in Florida earlier this year.

“Voddie Baucham nonetheless died having done what the Lord called him to do,” said Dr. Albert Mohler on his podcast on Friday morning. “It’s a shock now to know of his death. We’re thankful for the power of his ministry and the clarity of his convictions. It is a reminder to us that we must work, as Jesus said to his disciples, ‘While it is day, night is coming, when no man can work.’ We’ll pray for Voddie Baucham’s widow and the entire family.”

Advertisement

Tributes have come from so many corners:

Advertisement

We’ll definitely miss Baucham, but he is with his Lord and Savior.

Chris Queen

Chris Queen is the Managing Editor at PJ Media. He's a UGA alum (#DGD), a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs, and an amateur Disney historian. He's a Certified Bourbon Steward, but that doesn't make him a bourbon snob.

Subscribe to his Substack (for free), buy his book Neon Crosses, and follow him on X. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Read more by Chris Queen

Category:

COLUMNS

Recommended

Kamala Actually Thought This Horrifying Story Made Her Look Good Matt Margolis
The FBI Makes a Stunning Admission About January 6 Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: Trump 47 Is Firing on All Cylinders and the Dems Have No Answers Stephen Kruiser
The Hardest Part of Playing Shutdown Chicken Is Knowing When to Blink Eric Florack
Nailed It! The FBI DID Send Hundreds of Undercover Assets Into the J6 Protest! Kevin Downey Jr.
Baby Trafficking Bust: Evil Has a Name, It’s ‘La Diabla’ Tim O'Brien

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

'Iryna’s Law' Goes Before Democrat NC Governor: Will He Sign It or Veto It?
Faith All Over the Place, Episode 16: A Moment for Christians to Be Bold
FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Jamie K Wilson
Advertisement