Your Party, Their Drama: The British Left’s Latest Soap Opera

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of the UK’s Labour Party, and the new far-left party he is trying to get off the ground. The launch was so disorganized that its leaders couldn’t agree on the new name. Finally, the name “Your Party” stuck. I still think that a bunch of collectivists naming their party “Your Party” is a hoot.

But Your Party is showing increased signs of fractiousness. The party sent out an email on Thursday telling supporters that they could join Your Party for £55 (about $74) per year, but Corbyn rushed out an urgent statement on Thursday afternoon saying that the party hadn’t authorized the fundraising ploy. The statement only came after some 20,000 left-wingers had signed up; Corbyn directed that the party would cancel the debits for the memberships.

Corbyn’s ostensible co-leader, Zarah Sultana, fired back with a statement of her own that she was calling a meeting with Corbyn. The Spectator’s James Heale said on the "Coffee House Shots" podcast that Sultana claimed “that she'd been cut out by the, quote, ‘sexist boys club’ of the policymaking and decision-making about Your Party.”

Sienna Rodgers writes at PoliticsHome:

Sultana and her allies are insisting that the membership system is legitimate and encouraging supporters to sign up through it. Sultana told PoliticsHome: “As we set out in our email to members earlier this week, membership is now open through a safe and secure platform. More than 20,000 people have already joined us, and that number is only going to get higher!”

More controversy has surrounded Your Party, particularly when it comes to support for Gaza. Party members are jumping off and on a resolution that Corbyn and Sultana drafted in support of the people of Gaza over Israel.

“I mean, seeing all of this over the sort of airwaves reminded me of a bit sort of like, you know, one of those coups in South America where they're fighting over the radio station,” Heale quipped.

“It was just sort of all a bit baffling,” he added. “And so yesterday we were there at Chequers [the prime minister’s vacation home, where PM Keir Starmer was entertaining President Donald Trump] looking at this on our phones. And so really it just shows sort of the difficulty of launching a party with lots of big egos.”

Rodgers also appeared on “Coffee House Shots,” and she agreed that the fractious and hapless nature of Your Party stems from the egos involved:

I am quite plugged into the Your Party stuff, and I think that in itself says something. Because basically the reason I am is that these are a lot of the same players from the kind of Corbyn years when he led the Labour Party from 2015 to 2019. And this is why it's been so messy, because there are a lot of historical kind of grievances between people. There's one side saying they don't want things run in the same way that they were run when Corbyn was leader of the opposition. And the other side, of course, saying that, "Well, Jeremy Corbyn is the natural leader, um, for this kind of left's answer to Nigel Farage. He needs to be the one initially at least leading that charge." Now, Zarah Sultana clearly disagrees. This kind of stemmed back from when she wanted this co-leadership model. I mean, we're very, very far from that right now. The way that things developed yesterday, I have had so many messages, just everyone involved is angry, confused, and actually, I mean, a lot of them are laughing at themselves at this point. One person said to me, "The whole thing is like an elaborate leftist self-parody performance."

“I think it's all getting very messy and personal,” Heale agreed. He added that Your Party’s leaders “take themselves too seriously or not seriously enough.” Whether it’s the former or the latter, Your Party looks like it has a long way to go before UK voters will take it seriously.

