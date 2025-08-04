Chicken Funerals and Watermelon Rage: The Left’s Latest Cries for Help

Benjamin Franklin once wrote, "In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes." We can add another certainty to that list: silly performative acts from leftwing lunatics.

Advertisement

Two recent examples of leftists making fools of themselves will make you laugh at the same time that you’re shaking your head at the inanity of it all. Let’s start by visiting a Trader Joe’s location in Oakland, Calif.

A group of totally serious and credible people held a funeral for the packages of chicken in the frozen section. The ceremony included a nutter in a black robe ringing a bell, chanting, and beating a drum. These activists, who don’t seem the least but unhinged, laid flowers on the packages of chicken, which they covered in black cloth.

The group was protesting the company that provides the chicken to Trader Joe’s. In a sign of how ridiculous these people are, the Instagram caption for the video of this performative nonsense referred to “chicken bodies.”

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>





It reminds me of a story I wrote three years ago about vegan nuts placing roses on the packages of steak at a grocery store:

I don’t know about you, but if I saw roses sitting on top of the steaks at my local Aldi, Publix, or Kroger, I’d think, Hey, free roses. I certainly wouldn’t think about how I shouldn’t eat beef, chicken, or pork. Or, as PJ Media’s Athena Thorne put it in our Slack chat, “Great! It’s nice to have a romantic centerpiece for the table while I eat my steak.” Sorry, vegans. You probably won’t convert many of us with stunts like these. If anything, you might embolden us. Because flowers represent something special, and there’s nothing more special than meat when it’s done right.

Advertisement

Flashback: Vegans Are Performing a New Symbolic Stunt That's Unlikely to Convert Many Carnivores

Next, we’re going to travel to Minnesota, where the same people who put Tim Walz in the governor’s mansion are resorting to the same prop comedy that made the late Gallagher famous.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

via GIPHY

Leftists in the Land of 10,000 Lakes are smashing watermelons for catharsis. It’s on-brand for a state whose state bird is the common loon. That’s fitting since Minnesota’s governor is also a common loon. They’re also smashing TVs, and they’re not particularly good at smashing either item.

Liberals in Minnesota are currently smashing watermelons and TVs to help expel their “rage” against the Trump admin.



After smashing a watermelon, one attendee screamed “REVOLUTION” stating that the experience was “cathartic” and left her shaking: pic.twitter.com/9kpKnwojZ0 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 2, 2025

My Twitchy colleague, justmindy, said it perfectly when she wrote, “They really need Jesus.” I guess the most positive thing we can say about these nutbars is that at least they’re not committing acts of violence other than wasting perfectly good watermelons.

Advertisement

Between these groups of idiots and grandstanders like Reps. Al Green (D-Texas), Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), all the left has nowadays are stunts and performance art. This is what happens when you run out of substance. I don't know how these people think others will take them seriously.

Tired of leftists mourning meat and smashing produce like it’s performance art school? At PJ Media, we roast the absurdities while serving up the truth — medium rare, of course.

Join the fight against woke nonsense with a VIP membership. Get 60% off with the promo code FIGHT. You bring the steak — we’ll bring the sizzle.